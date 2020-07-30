Listen Live Sports

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 0

July 30, 2020 12:46 am
 
< a min read
      
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 4 5 4 Totals 31 0 6 0
Anderson ss 4 1 2 0 Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 0
Moncada 3b 3 1 0 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 3 0
Abreu 1b 3 1 0 0 Lindor ss 3 0 0 0
Grandal c 3 0 0 1 C.Santana 1b 4 0 1 0
Encarnación dh 3 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 0 1 0
Goins pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Zimmer lf 3 0 0 0
Jiménez lf 3 0 0 1 D.Santana rf 4 0 0 0
Robert cf 4 0 1 2 Taylor c 3 0 0 0
García 2b 4 0 1 0 Mercado cf 3 0 0 0
Engel rf 3 0 1 0
Chicago 000 000 004 4
Cleveland 000 000 000 0

E_Zimmer (2), Taylor (1). DP_Chicago 2, Cleveland 0. LOB_Chicago 4, Cleveland 7. 2B_Engel (3), Anderson (3). SB_Robert (1). SF_Grandal (1), Jiménez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Giolito 6 4 0 0 2 6
Marshall 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bummer W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Colomé 1 2 0 0 1 0
Cleveland
Plesac 8 3 0 0 0 11
Hand L,0-1 1-3 1 4 3 1 0
Cimber 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Hand (Abreu).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ben May; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:57.

