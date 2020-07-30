Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 0

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|5
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Encarnación dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goins pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Zimmer lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jiménez lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|D.Santana rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Taylor c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|García 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|000
|000
|004
|—
|4
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Zimmer (2), Taylor (1). DP_Chicago 2, Cleveland 0. LOB_Chicago 4, Cleveland 7. 2B_Engel (3), Anderson (3). SB_Robert (1). SF_Grandal (1), Jiménez (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giolito
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Marshall
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bummer W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Colomé
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac
|8
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Hand L,0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|4
|3
|1
|0
|Cimber
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Hand (Abreu).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ben May; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:57.
