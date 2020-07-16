Listen Live Sports

Cincinnati 1, Atlanta 0

July 16, 2020 11:33 am
 
Cincinnati 0 1 1
Atlanta 0 0 0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Cincinnati, Amaya, 0 (Regattin), 76th minute.

Goalies_Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Bobby Edwards, Spencer Richey; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann, Brendan Moore.

Yellow Cards_Mulraney, Atlanta, 12th; Barco, Atlanta, 43rd; Deplagne, Cincinnati, 48th; Amaya, Cincinnati, 86th; Escobar, Atlanta, 88th; Robinson, Atlanta, 90th+5; Stanko, Cincinnati, 90th+10.

Red Cards_Williams, Atlanta, 90th+11.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, Richard Gamache, Fotis Bazakos. 4th Official_Tim Ford.

Lineups

Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Mathieu Deplagne, Andrew Gutman, Maikel Van der Werff (Tom Pettersson, 70th), Kendall Waston; Frankie Amaya (Fatai Alashe, 90th+1), Joseph-Claude Gyau (Saad Abdul-Salaam, 85th), Haris Medunjanin, Adrien Regattin (Brandon Vazquez, 84th), Caleb Stanko; Yuya Kubo.

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Franco Escobar, Fernando Meza (Anton Walkes, 83rd), Miles Robinson; Ezequiel Barco (Manuel Castro, 64th), Jeff Larentowicz, Gonzalo Martinez (JJ Williams, 83rd), Eric Remedi; Adam Jahn (Edgar Castillo, 35th, Emerson Hyndman, 83rd), Brooks Lennon, Jake Mulraney.

