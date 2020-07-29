Listen Live Sports

Cincinnati 12, Chicago Cubs 7

July 29, 2020 11:01 pm
 
< a min read
      
Chicago Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 7 7 Totals 32 12 10 12
Bryant 3b 5 0 1 2 Akiyama lf 5 1 2 0
Rizzo 1b 1 0 0 0 Votto 1b 2 1 0 0
a-Bote ph-2b 2 1 1 2 Farmer ss 1 0 0 0
Báez ss 2 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 4 2 1 2
Souza Jr. rf 1 1 0 0 Moustakas 2b 2 2 1 2
Schwarber lf 5 0 1 0 1-Jankowski pr-rf 1 1 0 0
Contreras c 2 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 3 2 2 4
b-Phegley ph-c 3 1 0 0 Colón 2b 0 0 0 0
Heyward rf 2 0 0 0 Winker dh 4 1 0 1
Almora Jr. cf 2 0 1 0 Senzel cf 4 1 2 2
Happ cf-1b 3 1 1 0 Galvis ss 3 1 1 0
Caratini dh 3 1 0 1 VanMeter 1b 0 0 0 0
Hoerner 2b-ss 4 2 2 2 Barnhart c 3 0 1 1
Chicago 000 000 502 7
Cincinnati 000 270 30x 12

E_Bryant (1), Suárez (1). TP_Chicago 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Chicago 7, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Happ (1), Bryant (1), Akiyama (1), Senzel (1). HR_Bote (2), Moustakas (2), Castellanos (2), Senzel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Hendricks, L, 1-1 4 1-3 7 6 6 2 3
Brothers 1 1-3 2 3 3 2 3
Norwood 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Maples 0 1 3 2 4 0
Underwood Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 2
Cincinnati
Gray, W, 2-0 6 2-3 1 2 0 1 11
Raley 0 2 3 3 2 0
Sims, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Reed 1 3 2 2 1 1

Maples pitched to 6 batters in the 7th, Raley pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Gray (Rizzo), Raley (Caratini).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Bacon; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:23.

