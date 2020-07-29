Cincinnati 12, Chicago Cubs 7

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|7
|7
|
|Totals
|32
|12
|10
|12
|
|Bryant 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Akiyama lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|a-Bote ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Farmer ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|Souza Jr. rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Moustakas 2b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|1-Jankowski pr-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|
|b-Phegley ph-c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Colón 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winker dh
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|Almora Jr. cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Happ cf-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Caratini dh
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|VanMeter 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner 2b-ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Chicago
|000
|000
|502
|—
|7
|Cincinnati
|000
|270
|30x
|—
|12
E_Bryant (1), Suárez (1). TP_Chicago 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Chicago 7, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Happ (1), Bryant (1), Akiyama (1), Senzel (1). HR_Bote (2), Moustakas (2), Castellanos (2), Senzel (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hendricks, L, 1-1
|4
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|Brothers
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Norwood
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maples
|0
|
|1
|3
|2
|4
|0
|Underwood Jr.
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray, W, 2-0
|6
|2-3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|11
|Raley
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Sims, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Reed
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
Maples pitched to 6 batters in the 7th, Raley pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Gray (Rizzo), Raley (Caratini).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Bacon; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:23.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.