Cincinnati 12, Chicago Cubs 7

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 7 7 4 14 Bryant 3b 5 0 1 2 0 2 .091 Rizzo 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 a-Bote ph-2b 2 1 1 2 1 1 .500 Báez ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Souza Jr. rf 1 1 0 0 2 0 .167 Schwarber lf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .227 Contreras c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .313 b-Phegley ph-c 3 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Heyward rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .133 Almora Jr. cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .167 Happ cf-1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .211 Caratini dh 3 1 0 1 0 2 .250 Hoerner 2b-ss 4 2 2 2 0 2 .389

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 12 10 12 8 8 Akiyama lf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .267 Votto 1b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .304 Farmer ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Suárez 3b 4 2 1 2 1 1 .095 Moustakas 2b 2 2 1 2 2 0 .500 1-Jankowski pr-rf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .000 Castellanos rf 3 2 2 4 1 0 .381 Colón 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Winker dh 4 1 0 1 0 1 .125 Senzel cf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .182 Galvis ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .238 VanMeter 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Barnhart c 3 0 1 1 1 1 .333

Chicago 000 000 502_7 7 1 Cincinnati 000 270 30x_12 10 1

a-struck out for Rizzo in the 6th. b-reached on error for Contreras in the 7th.

1-ran for Moustakas in the 7th.

E_Bryant (1), Suárez (1). LOB_Chicago 7, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Happ (1), Bryant (1), Akiyama (1), Senzel (1). HR_Bote (2), off Reed; Moustakas (2), off Hendricks; Castellanos (2), off Brothers; Senzel (1), off Brothers. RBIs_Caratini (2), Hoerner 2 (5), Bote 2 (5), Moustakas 2 (6), Suárez 2 (2), Castellanos 4 (8), Senzel 2 (2), Winker (2), Barnhart (1). CS_Castellanos (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Caratini, Souza Jr., Phegley); Cincinnati 1 (Votto). RISP_Chicago 2 for 7; Cincinnati 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Schwarber.

TP_Chicago 1 (Bryant, Happ, Bryant).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendricks, L, 1-1 4 1-3 7 6 6 2 3 85 4.05 Brothers 1 1-3 2 3 3 2 3 38 11.57 Norwood 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 16.20 Maples 0 1 3 2 4 0 26 18.00 Underwood Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 2 16 7.36

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 2-0 6 2-3 1 2 0 1 11 92 0.71 Raley 0 2 3 3 2 0 17 12.00 Sims, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 23 0.00 Reed 1 3 2 2 1 1 29 18.00

Raley pitched to 5 batters in the 7th, Maples pitched to 6 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Brothers 2-2, Norwood 1-0, Underwood Jr. 3-0, Raley 2-2, Sims 2-0. IBB_off Hendricks (Votto). HBP_Gray (Rizzo), Raley (Caratini). PB_Phegley (1).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Bacon; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:23.

