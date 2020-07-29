Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cincinnati 12, Chicago Cubs 7

July 29, 2020 11:01 pm
 
1 min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 7 7 4 14
Bryant 3b 5 0 1 2 0 2 .091
Rizzo 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
a-Bote ph-2b 2 1 1 2 1 1 .500
Báez ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Souza Jr. rf 1 1 0 0 2 0 .167
Schwarber lf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .227
Contreras c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .313
b-Phegley ph-c 3 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Heyward rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .133
Almora Jr. cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .167
Happ cf-1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .211
Caratini dh 3 1 0 1 0 2 .250
Hoerner 2b-ss 4 2 2 2 0 2 .389
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 12 10 12 8 8
Akiyama lf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .267
Votto 1b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .304
Farmer ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Suárez 3b 4 2 1 2 1 1 .095
Moustakas 2b 2 2 1 2 2 0 .500
1-Jankowski pr-rf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .000
Castellanos rf 3 2 2 4 1 0 .381
Colón 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Winker dh 4 1 0 1 0 1 .125
Senzel cf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .182
Galvis ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .238
VanMeter 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Barnhart c 3 0 1 1 1 1 .333
Chicago 000 000 502_7 7 1
Cincinnati 000 270 30x_12 10 1

a-struck out for Rizzo in the 6th. b-reached on error for Contreras in the 7th.

1-ran for Moustakas in the 7th.

E_Bryant (1), Suárez (1). LOB_Chicago 7, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Happ (1), Bryant (1), Akiyama (1), Senzel (1). HR_Bote (2), off Reed; Moustakas (2), off Hendricks; Castellanos (2), off Brothers; Senzel (1), off Brothers. RBIs_Caratini (2), Hoerner 2 (5), Bote 2 (5), Moustakas 2 (6), Suárez 2 (2), Castellanos 4 (8), Senzel 2 (2), Winker (2), Barnhart (1). CS_Castellanos (2).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Caratini, Souza Jr., Phegley); Cincinnati 1 (Votto). RISP_Chicago 2 for 7; Cincinnati 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Schwarber.

        Insight by RSA: DHS and CISA provide insight into the cybersecurity strategy for this new normal in this free webinar.

TP_Chicago 1 (Bryant, Happ, Bryant).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendricks, L, 1-1 4 1-3 7 6 6 2 3 85 4.05
Brothers 1 1-3 2 3 3 2 3 38 11.57
Norwood 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 16.20
Maples 0 1 3 2 4 0 26 18.00
Underwood Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 2 16 7.36
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 2-0 6 2-3 1 2 0 1 11 92 0.71
Raley 0 2 3 3 2 0 17 12.00
Sims, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 23 0.00
Reed 1 3 2 2 1 1 29 18.00

Raley pitched to 5 batters in the 7th, Maples pitched to 6 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Brothers 2-2, Norwood 1-0, Underwood Jr. 3-0, Raley 2-2, Sims 2-0. IBB_off Hendricks (Votto). HBP_Gray (Rizzo), Raley (Caratini). PB_Phegley (1).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Bacon; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:23.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
7|30 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Navy 7th Fleet Works with Allies and Partners in Indo-Pacific