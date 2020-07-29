Cincinnati 12, Chicago Cubs 7

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|7
|7
|4
|14
|
|Bryant 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.091
|Rizzo 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|a-Bote ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.500
|Báez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Souza Jr. rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.167
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Contreras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|b-Phegley ph-c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Heyward rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Almora Jr. cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Happ cf-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Caratini dh
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Hoerner 2b-ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.389
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|12
|10
|12
|8
|8
|
|Akiyama lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Votto 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.304
|Farmer ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Suárez 3b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.095
|Moustakas 2b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|1-Jankowski pr-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Castellanos rf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.381
|Colón 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Winker dh
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.125
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.182
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|VanMeter 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Chicago
|000
|000
|502_7
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|270
|30x_12
|10
|1
a-struck out for Rizzo in the 6th. b-reached on error for Contreras in the 7th.
1-ran for Moustakas in the 7th.
E_Bryant (1), Suárez (1). LOB_Chicago 7, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Happ (1), Bryant (1), Akiyama (1), Senzel (1). HR_Bote (2), off Reed; Moustakas (2), off Hendricks; Castellanos (2), off Brothers; Senzel (1), off Brothers. RBIs_Caratini (2), Hoerner 2 (5), Bote 2 (5), Moustakas 2 (6), Suárez 2 (2), Castellanos 4 (8), Senzel 2 (2), Winker (2), Barnhart (1). CS_Castellanos (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Caratini, Souza Jr., Phegley); Cincinnati 1 (Votto). RISP_Chicago 2 for 7; Cincinnati 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Schwarber.
TP_Chicago 1 (Bryant, Happ, Bryant).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks, L, 1-1
|4
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|85
|4.05
|Brothers
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|38
|11.57
|Norwood
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16.20
|Maples
|0
|
|1
|3
|2
|4
|0
|26
|18.00
|Underwood Jr.
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|7.36
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 2-0
|6
|2-3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|11
|92
|0.71
|Raley
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|17
|12.00
|Sims, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|0.00
|Reed
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|29
|18.00
Raley pitched to 5 batters in the 7th, Maples pitched to 6 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Brothers 2-2, Norwood 1-0, Underwood Jr. 3-0, Raley 2-2, Sims 2-0. IBB_off Hendricks (Votto). HBP_Gray (Rizzo), Raley (Caratini). PB_Phegley (1).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Bacon; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:23.
