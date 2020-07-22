Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cincinnati 2, New York Red Bulls 0

July 22, 2020 10:19 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York Red Bulls 0 0 0
Cincinnati 1 1 2

First half_1, Cincinnati, Kubo, 1, 43rd minute.

Second half_2, Cincinnati, Valot, 1, 56th.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, David Jensen, Kendall Mcintosh, Ryan Meara; Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Bobby Edwards.

Yellow Cards_Deplagne, Cincinnati, 39th; Pendant, New York Red Bulls, 60th.

Advertisement

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Kieso, Ian McKay, Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

        Insight by Swish and Riverbed: Learn about the key factors an agency needs for success in digital IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_David Jensen; Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long, Jason Pendant, Amro Tarek; Cristian Casseres Jr (Marc Rzatkowski, 64th), Sean Davis, Omir Fernandez (Tom Barlow, 80th), Kaku (Ben Mines, 64th), Daniel Royer (Brian White, 80th), Florian Valot (Jared Stroud, 64th); .

Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Mathieu Deplagne, Andrew Gutman, Tom Pettersson, Kendall Waston (Nick Hagglund, 88th); Frankie Amaya, Joseph-Claude Gyau (Saad Abdul-Salaam, 90th+3), Haris Medunjanin, Adrien Regattin (Brandon Vazquez, 66th), Caleb Stanko (Fatai Alashe, 88th); Yuya Kubo (Siem de Jong, 66th).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
7|22 Sustainability & Clean Tech In...
7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army, Air Force meet numbers for basic trainees despite COVID-19