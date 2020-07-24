Listen Live Sports

Cincinnati 7, Detroit 1

July 24, 2020 9:10 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 1 3 1 3 13
Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Cron 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .333
Stewart lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Maybin rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Romine c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Castro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Greiner c 0 0 0 0 0 0
J.Jones cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 7 9 7 4 4
Ervin lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .000
Akiyama ph-lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .500
Votto 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .500
Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Castellanos rf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .500
Jankowski pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0
Moustakas 2b 4 1 3 4 0 0 .750
Davidson dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Winker ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Galvis ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Casali c 2 0 1 0 2 0 .500
Detroit 000 100 000_1 3 0
Cincinnati 201 011 20x_7 9 0

a-grounded out for Davidson in the 6th. b-singled for Ervin in the 6th. c- for Romine in the 8th.

1-ran for Castellanos in the 7th.

LOB_Detroit 3, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Castellanos (1). HR_Cron (1), off Gray; Votto (1), off Boyd; Moustakas (1), off McKay. RBIs_Cron (1), Castellanos (1), Moustakas 4 (4), Votto (1), Akiyama (1). SB_Jankowski (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 0; Cincinnati 3 (Galvis, Votto). RISP_Detroit 0 for 1; Cincinnati 4 for 8.

LIDP_Votto. GIDP_Cron, Goodrum, Davidson.

DP_Detroit 2 (Cron; Goodrum, Schoop, Cron); Cincinnati 2 (Suárez, Votto; Moustakas, Galvis, Votto).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd L,0-1 5 6 4 4 2 2 88 7.20
Cisnero 1 2 1 1 1 1 26 9.00
McKay 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 14 54.00
Soto 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
B.Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray W,1-0 6 3 1 1 2 9 90 1.50
Sims 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 0.00
N.Jones 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00
Raley 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00

HBP_Boyd 2 (Suárez,Castellanos). WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:45. .

