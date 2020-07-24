Cincinnati 7, Detroit 1

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|3
|13
|
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Stewart lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Maybin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Romine c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Greiner c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|J.Jones cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|9
|7
|4
|4
|
|Ervin lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Akiyama ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Votto 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Castellanos rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|Jankowski pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Moustakas 2b
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.750
|Davidson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Winker ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Casali c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.500
|Detroit
|000
|100
|000_1
|3
|0
|Cincinnati
|201
|011
|20x_7
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Davidson in the 6th. b-singled for Ervin in the 6th. c- for Romine in the 8th.
1-ran for Castellanos in the 7th.
LOB_Detroit 3, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Castellanos (1). HR_Cron (1), off Gray; Votto (1), off Boyd; Moustakas (1), off McKay. RBIs_Cron (1), Castellanos (1), Moustakas 4 (4), Votto (1), Akiyama (1). SB_Jankowski (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 0; Cincinnati 3 (Galvis, Votto). RISP_Detroit 0 for 1; Cincinnati 4 for 8.
LIDP_Votto. GIDP_Cron, Goodrum, Davidson.
DP_Detroit 2 (Cron; Goodrum, Schoop, Cron); Cincinnati 2 (Suárez, Votto; Moustakas, Galvis, Votto).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd L,0-1
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|88
|7.20
|Cisnero
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|9.00
|McKay
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|54.00
|Soto
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|B.Farmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray W,1-0
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|9
|90
|1.50
|Sims
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|0.00
|N.Jones
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Raley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
HBP_Boyd 2 (Suárez,Castellanos). WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_2:45. .
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.