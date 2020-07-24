Cincinnati 7, Detroit 1

Detroit Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 1 3 1 Totals 31 7 9 7 Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0 Ervin lf 2 1 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 Akiyama ph-lf 2 0 1 1 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 2 2 1 Cron 1b 3 1 1 1 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 Stewart lf 2 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 2 1 1 1 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 Jankowski pr-rf 0 1 0 0 Maybin rf 3 0 0 0 Moustakas 2b 4 1 3 4 Romine c 2 0 0 0 Davidson dh 2 0 0 0 Castro ph 1 0 0 0 Winker ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Greiner c 0 0 0 0 Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 1 0 Galvis ss 4 1 1 0 Casali c 2 0 1 0

Detroit 000 100 000 — 1 Cincinnati 201 011 20x — 7

DP_Detroit 2, Cincinnati 2. LOB_Detroit 3, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Castellanos (1). HR_Cron (1), Votto (1), Moustakas (1). SB_Jankowski (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Boyd L,0-1 5 6 4 4 2 2 Cisnero 1 2 1 1 1 1 McKay 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 Soto 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 B.Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati Gray W,1-0 6 3 1 1 2 9 Sims 1 0 0 0 1 2 N.Jones 1 0 0 0 0 1 Raley 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Boyd 2 (Suárez,Castellanos). WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:45. .

