Cincinnati 7, Detroit 1

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|31
|7
|9
|7
|
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ervin lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Akiyama ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jankowski pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Maybin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moustakas 2b
|4
|1
|3
|4
|
|Romine c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davidson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winker ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greiner c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Jones cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Casali c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Detroit
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Cincinnati
|201
|011
|20x
|—
|7
DP_Detroit 2, Cincinnati 2. LOB_Detroit 3, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Castellanos (1). HR_Cron (1), Votto (1), Moustakas (1). SB_Jankowski (1).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boyd L,0-1
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Cisnero
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|McKay
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Soto
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B.Farmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray W,1-0
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Sims
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|N.Jones
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Raley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Boyd 2 (Suárez,Castellanos). WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_2:45. .
