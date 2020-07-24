Cleveland 2, Kansas City 0

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 4 0 2 18 Merrifield rf-cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Soler dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 S.Pérez c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .250 Gordon lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .333 McBroom 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Lopez 2b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .500 Mejia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Starling cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Cordero ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 2 5 2 3 3 C.Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .250 Ramírez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 C.Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Luplow lf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .000 D.Santana rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000 B.Zimmer pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — R.Pérez c 2 1 1 0 1 0 .500 Mercado cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .333

Kansas City 000 000 000_0 4 0 Cleveland 000 020 00x_2 5 0

a-grounded out for Starling in the 7th. b-struck out for Lopez in the 9th.

1-ran for D.Santana in the 6th.

LOB_Kansas City 8, Cleveland 7. 2B_Ramírez (1), C.Hernandez (1). RBIs_Mercado (1), C.Hernandez (1). SB_Merrifield (1). CS_Mondesi (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Gordon, Mondesi); Cleveland 4 (C.Santana 2, Mercado). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 2; Cleveland 2 for 7.

GIDP_Reyes.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, McBroom).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Duffy L,0-1 4 1-3 3 2 2 0 2 65 4.15 Barlow 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 Holland 1 0 0 0 2 0 24 0.00 Zuber 2 0 0 0 1 0 22 0.00

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber W,1-0 6 4 0 0 1 14 97 0.00 Cimber H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 0.00 Wittgren H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00 Hand S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 2-2. HBP_Bieber (Merrifield), Duffy (Luplow), Barlow (Ramírez), Wittgren (Soler), Hand (Gordon).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ben May.

T_2:58. .

