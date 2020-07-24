Listen Live Sports

Cleveland 2, Kansas City 0

July 24, 2020 10:20 pm
 
1 min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 4 0 2 18
Merrifield rf-cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Soler dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000
S.Pérez c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .250
Gordon lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .333
McBroom 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Lopez 2b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .500
Mejia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Starling cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Cordero ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 2 5 2 3 3
C.Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Ramírez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
C.Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Luplow lf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .000
D.Santana rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000
B.Zimmer pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0
R.Pérez c 2 1 1 0 1 0 .500
Mercado cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .333
Kansas City 000 000 000_0 4 0
Cleveland 000 020 00x_2 5 0

a-grounded out for Starling in the 7th. b-struck out for Lopez in the 9th.

1-ran for D.Santana in the 6th.

LOB_Kansas City 8, Cleveland 7. 2B_Ramírez (1), C.Hernandez (1). RBIs_Mercado (1), C.Hernandez (1). SB_Merrifield (1). CS_Mondesi (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Gordon, Mondesi); Cleveland 4 (C.Santana 2, Mercado). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 2; Cleveland 2 for 7.

GIDP_Reyes.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, McBroom).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Duffy L,0-1 4 1-3 3 2 2 0 2 65 4.15
Barlow 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Holland 1 0 0 0 2 0 24 0.00
Zuber 2 0 0 0 1 0 22 0.00
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber W,1-0 6 4 0 0 1 14 97 0.00
Cimber H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 0.00
Wittgren H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00
Hand S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 2-2. HBP_Bieber (Merrifield), Duffy (Luplow), Barlow (Ramírez), Wittgren (Soler), Hand (Gordon).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ben May.

T_2:58. .

