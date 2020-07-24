Cleveland 2, Kansas City 0

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|2
|18
|
|Merrifield rf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Soler dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|S.Pérez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|McBroom 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Mejia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Starling cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Cordero ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|5
|2
|3
|3
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Luplow lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D.Santana rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|B.Zimmer pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|R.Pérez c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Mercado cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|020
|00x_2
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Starling in the 7th. b-struck out for Lopez in the 9th.
1-ran for D.Santana in the 6th.
LOB_Kansas City 8, Cleveland 7. 2B_Ramírez (1), C.Hernandez (1). RBIs_Mercado (1), C.Hernandez (1). SB_Merrifield (1). CS_Mondesi (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Gordon, Mondesi); Cleveland 4 (C.Santana 2, Mercado). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 2; Cleveland 2 for 7.
GIDP_Reyes.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, McBroom).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy L,0-1
|4
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|65
|4.15
|Barlow
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|24
|0.00
|Zuber
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|0.00
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber W,1-0
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|14
|97
|0.00
|Cimber H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|0.00
|Wittgren H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Hand S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 2-2. HBP_Bieber (Merrifield), Duffy (Luplow), Barlow (Ramírez), Wittgren (Soler), Hand (Gordon).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ben May.
T_2:58. .
