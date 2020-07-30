Listen Live Sports

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0

July 30, 2020 10:17 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 7 2 5 7
Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .304
Ramírez 3b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .440
Lindor ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .207
C.Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .286
Reyes dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .227
Zimmer lf-rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .267
a-Luplow ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D.Santana rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .273
1-Allen pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
León c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Mercado cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .105
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 3 0 0 14
Kepler rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .182
Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .143
Polanco ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Garver c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .154
Arraez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .389
Sanó 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .059
Buxton cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .167
Cleveland 002 000 000_2 7 0
Minnesota 000 000 000_0 3 1

a-grounded out for Zimmer in the 8th.

1-ran for D.Santana in the 6th.

E_Sanó (1). LOB_Cleveland 8, Minnesota 3. HR_Lindor (2), off Berríos. RBIs_Lindor 2 (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (León, Lindor); Minnesota 1 (Polanco). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 4; Minnesota 0 for 2.

GIDP_León, Luplow.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Garver, Sanó; Arraez, Sanó).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, W, 2-0 8 3 0 0 0 13 102 0.00
Karinchak, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berríos, L, 0-1 5 3 2 2 2 6 96 7.00
Littell 2 2 0 0 3 0 40 12.00
Thorpe 2 2 0 0 0 1 20 0.00

HBP_Berríos (D.Santana). WP_Berríos, Littell.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:52.

