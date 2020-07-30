Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|5
|7
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.304
|Ramírez 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.440
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.207
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Zimmer lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|a-Luplow ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D.Santana rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|1-Allen pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|León c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Mercado cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|0
|14
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Garver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.154
|Arraez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.389
|Sanó 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.059
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|000_2
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|1
a-grounded out for Zimmer in the 8th.
1-ran for D.Santana in the 6th.
E_Sanó (1). LOB_Cleveland 8, Minnesota 3. HR_Lindor (2), off Berríos. RBIs_Lindor 2 (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (León, Lindor); Minnesota 1 (Polanco). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 4; Minnesota 0 for 2.
GIDP_León, Luplow.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Garver, Sanó; Arraez, Sanó).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 2-0
|8
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|13
|102
|0.00
|Karinchak, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, L, 0-1
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|96
|7.00
|Littell
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|40
|12.00
|Thorpe
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|0.00
HBP_Berríos (D.Santana). WP_Berríos, Littell.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:52.
