Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0

Cleveland Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 30 0 3 0 Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 Kepler rf 4 0 1 0 Ramírez 3b 2 1 1 0 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 1 1 2 Polanco ss 4 0 0 0 C.Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 0 2 0 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 Zimmer lf-rf 3 0 1 0 Garver c 3 0 0 0 a-Luplow ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Arraez 2b 3 0 1 0 D.Santana rf 1 0 0 0 Sanó 1b 3 0 0 0 1-Allen pr-lf 1 0 0 0 Buxton cf 3 0 1 0 León c 4 0 1 0 Mercado cf 4 0 0 0

Cleveland 002 000 000 — 2 Minnesota 000 000 000 — 0

E_Sanó (1). DP_Cleveland 0, Minnesota 2. LOB_Cleveland 8, Minnesota 3. HR_Lindor (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Bieber, W, 2-0 8 3 0 0 0 13 Karinchak, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Minnesota Berríos, L, 0-1 5 3 2 2 2 6 Littell 2 2 0 0 3 0 Thorpe 2 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_Berríos (D.Santana). WP_Berríos, Littell.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:52.

