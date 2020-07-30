Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmer lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Garver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Luplow ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arraez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Santana rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanó 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|1-Allen pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|León c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mercado cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Sanó (1). DP_Cleveland 0, Minnesota 2. LOB_Cleveland 8, Minnesota 3. HR_Lindor (2).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bieber, W, 2-0
|8
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Karinchak, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos, L, 0-1
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Littell
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Thorpe
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Berríos (D.Santana). WP_Berríos, Littell.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:52.
