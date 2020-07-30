Listen Live Sports

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0

July 30, 2020 10:17 pm
 
Cleveland Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 30 0 3 0
Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 Kepler rf 4 0 1 0
Ramírez 3b 2 1 1 0 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0
Lindor ss 4 1 1 2 Polanco ss 4 0 0 0
C.Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0
Reyes dh 4 0 2 0 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0
Zimmer lf-rf 3 0 1 0 Garver c 3 0 0 0
a-Luplow ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Arraez 2b 3 0 1 0
D.Santana rf 1 0 0 0 Sanó 1b 3 0 0 0
1-Allen pr-lf 1 0 0 0 Buxton cf 3 0 1 0
León c 4 0 1 0
Mercado cf 4 0 0 0
Cleveland 002 000 000 2
Minnesota 000 000 000 0

E_Sanó (1). DP_Cleveland 0, Minnesota 2. LOB_Cleveland 8, Minnesota 3. HR_Lindor (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber, W, 2-0 8 3 0 0 0 13
Karinchak, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Berríos, L, 0-1 5 3 2 2 2 6
Littell 2 2 0 0 3 0
Thorpe 2 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_Berríos (D.Santana). WP_Berríos, Littell.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:52.

