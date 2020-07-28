Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 3

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|3
|11
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|3
|3
|1
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lindor dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Grandal c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Santana 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Goins pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Encarnación dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Johnson rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Delmonico lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mercado ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Zimmer cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|García 2b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Allen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mendick 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|001
|010
|001
|—
|3
|Cleveland
|211
|000
|00x
|—
|4
E_Zimmer (1). DP_Chicago 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Chicago 11, Cleveland 8. 2B_Abreu (1), Anderson 2 (2). HR_Anderson (1), Lindor (1), Zimmer (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cease L,0-1
|2
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Fry
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cordero
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Detwiler
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cishek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Heuer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Civale W,1-0
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Karinchak H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Wittgren H,2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hand S,2-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_Cease (Freeman), Wittgren (Encarnación). WP_Karinchak.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:15. .
