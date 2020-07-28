Listen Live Sports

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 3

July 28, 2020 7:12 pm
 
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 3 11 3 Totals 32 4 9 4
Anderson ss 5 3 3 1 Hernandez 2b 4 1 2 0
Moncada 3b 5 0 2 0 Ramírez 3b 3 0 0 0
Abreu 1b 5 0 1 1 Lindor dh 4 1 2 2
Grandal c 5 0 1 1 C.Santana 1b 2 1 2 0
Goins pr 0 0 0 0 Freeman ss 3 0 0 0
Encarnación dh 4 0 1 0 Johnson rf 2 0 1 0
Delmonico lf 3 0 1 0 Mercado ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Robert cf 4 0 2 0 Zimmer cf-rf 4 1 2 2
García 2b-rf 4 0 0 0 R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0
Engel rf 2 0 0 0 Allen lf 4 0 0 0
Collins ph 1 0 0 0
Mendick 2b 0 0 0 0
Chicago 001 010 001 3
Cleveland 211 000 00x 4

E_Zimmer (1). DP_Chicago 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Chicago 11, Cleveland 8. 2B_Abreu (1), Anderson 2 (2). HR_Anderson (1), Lindor (1), Zimmer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Cease L,0-1 2 1-3 7 4 4 0 1
Fry 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1
Cordero 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Detwiler 2 0 0 0 0 3
Cishek 1 0 0 0 1 2
Heuer 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Civale W,1-0 6 7 2 2 1 9
Karinchak H,1 1 0 0 0 1 3
Wittgren H,2 1 2 0 0 0 0
Hand S,2-2 1 2 1 1 0 2

HBP_Cease (Freeman), Wittgren (Encarnación). WP_Karinchak.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:15. .

