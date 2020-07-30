Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

College football cancellations or postponements

July 30, 2020 2:37 am
 
< a min read
      

The number of canceled or postponed games as of Wednesday night, according to Associated Press research.

Total Division I football games canceled or postponed: 457(asterisk).

FBS

TOTAL: x-134.

Advertisement

FBS vs. FBS: y-60.

        Insight by RSA: DHS and CISA provide insight into the cybersecurity strategy for this new normal in this free webinar.

FBS vs. FCS: y-60.

FCS

TOTAL: 383(asterisk).

FCS vs. FCS: 314.

FBS vs. FCS: y-60.

Total Division II games canceled or postponed: 454(asterisk).

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Total Division III games canceled or postponed: 1,013(asterisk).

(asterisk)—Includes games against opponents outside division.

x-Includes 14 eliminated nonconference games in ACC.

y—Does not include revisions to ACC nonconference schedule, which are TBA.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
7|30 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Navy 7th Fleet Works with Allies and Partners in Indo-Pacific