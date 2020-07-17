Listen Live Sports

College football cancellations or postponements

July 17, 2020
 
The number of canceled or postponed games in the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision as of Friday, according to Associated Press research. The Colonial Athletic Association, Ivy League, Patriot League and MEAC have canceled or postponed their seasons; the Big Ten and Pac-12 have canceled nonconference games. The CAA is allowing its members to play as independents this season.

Total Division I football games canceled or postponed: 315.

FBS

Total: 102.

FBS vs. FBS: 60.

FBS vs. FCS: 42.

FCS

Total: 255.

FCS vs. FCS: 213.

FBS vs. FCS: 42.

Total Division II games canceled or postponed: 223.

