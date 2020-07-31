Collier scores 20 points, leads Lynx past Sky 83-81

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 10 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 10 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx held on to beat the Chicago Sky 83-81 on Thursday night.

Damiris Dantas added 14 points, Rachel Banham scored 13 and Sylvia Fowles had 10 points and seven rebounds for Minnesota (2-1).

Azura Stevens had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Cheyenne Parker added 16 points and 10 boards for the Sky (2-1).

MYSTICS 89, STORM 71

Advertisement

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Atkins scored 22 points and led four scorers in double figures as Washington beat Seattle.

Myisha Hines-Allen scored 17, Leilani Mitchell added 12 and Emma Meesseman 10 as Washington (3-0) built a seven-point lead in the first quarter and opened up an 18-point lead by halftime with a 29-18 scoring surge in the second period.

Breanna Stewart finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for Seattle (2-1). Sami Whitcomb pitched in with 11 points.

SPARKS 81, SUN 76

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Chelsea Gray had 15 points and six assists, Candace Parker scored 10 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three shots, and Los Angeles beat Connecticut.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 14 points and Seimone Augustus 13 for the Sparks (2-1).

DeWanna Bonner had 34 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists, and Alyssa Thomas 10 points, 18 rebounds and six assists, for Connecticut (0-3).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.