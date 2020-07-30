Listen Live Sports

Collier scores 20 points, Lynx hold on to beat Sky 83-81

July 30, 2020 11:23 pm
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 10 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 10 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx held on to beat the Chicago Sky 83-81 on Thursday night.

Damiris Dantas added 14 points, Rachel Banham scored 13 and Sylvia Fowles had 10 points and seven rebounds for Minnesota (2-1).

Azura Stevens had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Cheyenne Parker added 16 points and 10 boards for the Sky (2-1).

Crystal Dangerfield made two free throws to give the Lynx a 12-point lead with 3:26 to play, but Parker hit a 3-pointer eight seconds later to spark a 10-3 run that trimmed Chicago’s deficit to 79-74 when Stevens made a 3 with 1:41 to go.

Collier answered with a layup, but Courtney Vandersloot made a layup and then Diamond DeShields had a steal and a layup to make it a three-point game with 53.6 seconds left.

After two free throws by Collier, Allie Quigley’s 3-pointer capped the scoring with 38.2 remaining.

Vandersloot missed two potential tying layups in the final seven seconds and Gabby Williams couldn’t convert an alley-oop at the buzzer.

