Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Colombian riders sent home as precaution over coronavirus

July 29, 2020 8:28 am
 
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Three riders competing at the Vuelta a Burgos cycling race in Spain have been dropped from the event after being in contact with someone infected with the coronavirus, their team said Wednesday.

UAE Team Emirates said Colombian riders Sebastian Molano, Cristian Munoz and Camilo Ardila did not start the second stage after it became known that a person they were in contact with on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19.

All three riders were “isolated, sent home and will undergo another test” for COVID-19 in accordance with protocols by the team and international cycling body UCI, the team said.

The three riders returned two negative tests three days before the race, the team said.

Advertisement

The Vuelta a Burgos is being run in northern Spain. It began on Tuesday and will finish on Saturday.

        Insight by RSA: DHS and CISA provide insight into the cybersecurity strategy for this new normal in this free webinar.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
7|30 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG reservists augment active duty personnel