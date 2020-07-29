Colorado 8, Oakland 3

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|8
|13
|8
|3
|11
|
|Dahl cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.294
|Story ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|D.Murphy 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.250
|McMahon 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Tapia dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.182
|Hilliard lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.182
|Wolters c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|3
|8
|
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Laureano cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.412
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Canha rf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.357
|K.Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.364
|Pinder 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Allen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Colorado
|001
|220
|030_8
|13
|1
|Oakland
|001
|010
|010_3
|8
|0
E_Arenado (1). LOB_Colorado 9, Oakland 8. 2B_Hilliard (1), Wolters (1), Dahl (2), McMahon (1). HR_Hilliard (1), off Mengden. RBIs_Arenado (1), Hilliard 2 (2), D.Murphy (1), Tapia (1), Wolters (2), Dahl 2 (3), Canha 2 (5), Grossman (3). SF_Arenado, Tapia, Canha.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 8 (D.Murphy 2, Wolters, Hilliard 2, Blackmon); Oakland 4 (K.Davis 2, Pinder). RISP_Colorado 4 for 14; Oakland 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Arenado, Grossman. GIDP_K.Davis.
DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, McMahon, D.Murphy).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, W, 1-0
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|3
|3
|86
|3.60
|Kinley, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Bard, H, 1
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|2.70
|Estévez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mengden, L, 0-1
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|87
|6.75
|Weems
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|33
|6.00
|Trivino
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|24
|13.50
|Wendelken
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|0.00
WP_Bard, Wendelken.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:58. .
