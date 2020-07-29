Listen Live Sports

Colorado 8, Oakland 3

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 8 13 8 3 11
Dahl cf 4 0 1 2 1 0 .294
Story ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .286
Blackmon rf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .188
Arenado 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .231
D.Murphy 1b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .250
McMahon 2b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .143
Tapia dh 4 2 2 1 0 2 .182
Hilliard lf 5 1 2 2 0 3 .182
Wolters c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .182
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 8 3 3 8
Semien ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .238
Laureano cf 5 2 2 0 0 1 .412
Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .263
Olson 1b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .250
Canha rf 2 0 1 2 1 0 .357
K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Grossman lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .364
Pinder 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Allen c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Colorado 001 220 030_8 13 1
Oakland 001 010 010_3 8 0

E_Arenado (1). LOB_Colorado 9, Oakland 8. 2B_Hilliard (1), Wolters (1), Dahl (2), McMahon (1). HR_Hilliard (1), off Mengden. RBIs_Arenado (1), Hilliard 2 (2), D.Murphy (1), Tapia (1), Wolters (2), Dahl 2 (3), Canha 2 (5), Grossman (3). SF_Arenado, Tapia, Canha.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 8 (D.Murphy 2, Wolters, Hilliard 2, Blackmon); Oakland 4 (K.Davis 2, Pinder). RISP_Colorado 4 for 14; Oakland 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Arenado, Grossman. GIDP_K.Davis.

DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, McMahon, D.Murphy).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela, W, 1-0 5 6 2 2 3 3 86 3.60
Kinley, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Bard, H, 1 2 2 1 1 0 2 24 2.70
Estévez 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mengden, L, 0-1 4 5 3 3 2 4 87 6.75
Weems 3 4 2 2 0 3 33 6.00
Trivino 1 3 3 3 1 1 24 13.50
Wendelken 1 1 0 0 0 3 20 0.00

WP_Bard, Wendelken.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:58. .

