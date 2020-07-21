Listen Live Sports

Columbus 1, Atlanta 0

July 21, 2020 10:31 pm
 
Columbus 1 0 1
Atlanta 0 0 0

First half_1, Columbus, Mokhtar, 0 (Valenzuela), 18th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Columbus, Andrew Tarbell, Matt Lampson; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann, Brendan Moore.

Yellow Cards_Valenzuela, Columbus, 25th; Escobar, Atlanta, 45th+4; Santos, Columbus, 60th; Robinson, Atlanta, 73rd; Jimenez, Columbus, 85th; Diaz, Columbus, 90th+3.

Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Jason White, Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Allen Chapman.

___

Lineups

Columbus_Andrew Tarbell; Harrison Afful, Aboubacar Keita, Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela (Hector Jimenez, 46th); Artur, Luis Diaz, Youness Mokhtar (Derrick Etienne, 44th), Darlington Nagbe (Sebastian Berhalter, 80th), Pedro Santos (Lucas Zelarrayan, 61st); Gyasi Zardes (Fanendo Adi, 60th).

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello (Manuel Castro, 69th), Franco Escobar (Anton Walkes, 72nd), Fernando Meza (Eric Remedi, 45th), Miles Robinson; Mo Adams, Ezequiel Barco, Emerson Hyndman (Jeff Larentowicz, 80th), Gonzalo Martinez; Adam Jahn (Jon Gallagher, 46th), Brooks Lennon.

