Columbus 2, New York Red Bulls 0

|New York Red Bulls
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Columbus
|1
|1
|—
|2
First half_1, Columbus, Zardes, 1 (Santos), 22nd minute.
Second half_2, Columbus, Zelarrayan, 1 (Etienne), 47th.
Goalies_New York Red Bulls, David Jensen, Kendall Mcintosh, Ryan Meara; Columbus, Eloy Room, Andrew Tarbell, Matt Lampson.
Yellow Cards_Tarek, New York Red Bulls, 61st; Room, Columbus, 89th; Mokhtar, Columbus, 90th+2; Duncan, New York Red Bulls, 90th+3.
Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Chris Wattam, Claudio Badea, Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Ismail Elfath.
___
Lineups
New York Red Bulls_David Jensen; Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long, Jason Pendant, Amro Tarek; Cristian Casseres Jr (Marc Rzatkowski, 46th), Sean Davis, Kaku (Omir Fernandez, 67th), Daniel Royer (Jared Stroud, 81st), Florian Valot (Alex Muyl, 67th); Tom Barlow (Brian White, 46th).
Columbus_Eloy Room; Chris Cadden, Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams; Sebastian Berhalter (Artur, 57th), Derrick Etienne, Hector Jimenez, Darlington Nagbe (Aidan Morris, 68th), Pedro Santos (Luis Diaz, 67th), Lucas Zelarrayan (Youness Mokhtar, 57th); Gyasi Zardes (Fanendo Adi, 82nd).
