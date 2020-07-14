Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Courage beat Sky Blue, win 4th straight in NWSL tournament

July 14, 2020 12:23 am
 
1 min read
      

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Samantha Mewis and Crystal Dunn each scored and the North Carolina Courage won their fourth straight game, beating Sky Blue 2-0 on Monday night in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup.

The two-time league defending champions finished the group stage atop the field heading into the quarterfinals.

Mewis scored in the seventh minute for the fastest goal of the Challenge Cup so far. Dunn added her first goal of the tournament in the 57th minute. Both players were on the U.S. national team that won the World Cup last summer in France.

The Courage lead the tournament in goals scored with seven. They’ve allowed just one.

Advertisement

North Carolina forward Jessica McDonald came in as a sub forin the 64th minute, her first appearance of the tournament. McDonald was nursing a right thigh injury.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technology experts reveal the challenges and opportunities with edge computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

It was the final group match of the eight-team tournament. Results of the opening stage determined seeding for the knockout round.

The league’s ninth team, the Orlando Pride, withdrew from the Challenge Cup before it started after several players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sky Blue finished the opening stage 1-2-1 and in seventh place.

The Courage will play the winless Portland Thorns in the quarterfinals, while seventh-seeded Sky Blue will play the Washington Spirit.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighter pilot accomplishes first flight after electrocution