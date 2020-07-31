Dallas 76, Indiana 73

INDIANA (73)

Achonwa 2-3 2-2 6, Allemand 1-3 1-1 4, Dupree 4-15 3-3 11, K.Mitchell 4-14 0-0 8, T.Mitchell 3-12 3-3 11, Mavunga 4-6 2-4 10, McCowan 2-4 5-6 9, Burke 3-8 0-0 7, Vivians 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 26-72 16-19 73.

DALLAS (76)

Jefferson 3-5 0-0 6, Ogunbowale 5-22 4-4 15, Sabally 7-15 9-9 23, Harrison 0-1 0-0 0, Ndour 1-4 0-0 2, Alarie 2-4 2-2 6, Samuelson 0-2 2-2 2, Thornton 3-8 3-4 11, Gustafson 1-1 0-0 2, Gray 1-3 0-2 2, Harris 3-9 1-2 7. Totals 26-74 21-25 76.

Indiana 17 26 19 11 — 73 Dallas 19 12 26 19 — 76

3-Point Goals_Indiana 5-19 (T.Mitchell 2-7, Allemand 1-2, Burke 1-3, Vivians 1-3, K.Mitchell 0-3), Dallas 3-25 (Thornton 2-4, Ogunbowale 1-10, Ndour 0-2, Harris 0-4, Sabally 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 41 (Dupree, Mavunga 8), Dallas 43 (Sabally 17). Assists_Indiana 18 (Allemand 11), Dallas 10 (Harris 5). Total Fouls_Indiana 19, Dallas 18.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.