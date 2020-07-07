Denver Nuggets promote Calvin Booth to general manager

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have promoted Calvin Booth to general manager.

Booth, 44, is in his third season with the Nuggets after being hired as assistant GM in 2017. He succeeds Arturas Karnisovas, who left Denver in April to become the Chicago Bulls’ top decision-maker.

Tim Connelly, the team’s president of basketball operations, called Booth “one of the brightest basketball minds in our league,” and added, “We are very fortunate to have him as part of our organization and are extremely excited for his new role.”

After a decade-long NBA playing career, Booth served as a scout for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2012-13, followed by a four-year stint in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ front office, first as a scout and then as director of player personnel.

Advertisement

Booth played at Penn State, where he was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 1998. He was drafted by the Washington Wizards in 1999, beginning a 10-year playing career with seven teams.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.