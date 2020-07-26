Detroit 3, Cincinnati 2

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|3
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Goodrum ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Winker dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|1-Maybin pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|VanMeter 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Akiyama lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|c-Mercer ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Ervin ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro 3b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jankowski cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Aquino ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|001
|000
|002
|—
|3
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|001
|—
|2
E_Casali (1). DP_Detroit 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Detroit 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Galvis (1), Aquino (1). HR_Goodrum (1), Cron (2). SB_Akiyama (1).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Turnbull
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|4
|8
|Soto
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Cisnero, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jiménez, S, 2-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bauer
|6
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|13
|Garrett
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strop
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Lorenzen, L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
HBP_Soto (VanMeter), Jiménez (Winker). WP_Strop.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:04. .
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.