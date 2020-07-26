Listen Live Sports

Detroit 3, Cincinnati 2

July 26, 2020 4:39 pm
 
< a min read
      
Detroit Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 3 3 Totals 32 2 6 2
Goodrum ss 3 1 1 1 Winker dh 4 0 1 0
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 5 0 1 1
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0
1-Maybin pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0
Cron 1b 3 1 1 2 VanMeter 2b 3 0 0 0
Stewart lf 2 0 0 0 Akiyama lf 2 0 1 0
c-Mercer ph-3b 2 0 0 0 a-Ervin ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Castro 3b-lf 3 0 0 0 Galvis ss 3 1 1 0
Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 Jankowski cf 1 1 0 0
Greiner c 3 0 0 0 b-Aquino ph-lf 2 0 1 1
J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0 Casali c 3 0 0 0
Detroit 001 000 002 3
Cincinnati 000 010 001 2

E_Casali (1). DP_Detroit 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Detroit 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Galvis (1), Aquino (1). HR_Goodrum (1), Cron (2). SB_Akiyama (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Turnbull 5 3 1 1 4 8
Soto 2 0 0 0 0 4
Cisnero, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Jiménez, S, 2-2 1 2 1 1 0 0
Cincinnati
Bauer 6 1-3 2 1 1 1 13
Garrett 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Strop 1 0 0 0 1 2
Lorenzen, L, 0-1 1 1 2 2 1 0

HBP_Soto (VanMeter), Jiménez (Winker). WP_Strop.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:04. .

