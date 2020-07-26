Detroit 3, Cincinnati 2

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 3 3 4 16 Goodrum ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .250 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .308 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .091 1-Maybin pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Cron 1b 3 1 1 2 1 2 .364 Stewart lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 c-Mercer ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Castro 3b-lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Greiner c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .300

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 4 13 Winker dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .125 Votto 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .385 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .300 VanMeter 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Akiyama lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .286 a-Ervin ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Galvis ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .300 Jankowski cf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .000 b-Aquino ph-lf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .500 Casali c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222

Detroit 001 000 002_3 3 0 Cincinnati 000 010 001_2 6 1

a-flied out for Akiyama in the 6th. b-doubled for Jankowski in the 6th. c-struck out for Stewart in the 7th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.

E_Casali (1). LOB_Detroit 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Galvis (1), Aquino (1). HR_Goodrum (1), off Bauer; Cron (2), off Lorenzen. RBIs_Goodrum (1), Cron 2 (4), Votto (3), Aquino (1). SB_Akiyama (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (J.Jones, Schoop); Cincinnati 3 (Jankowski, Castellanos). RISP_Detroit 0 for 3; Cincinnati 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Casali. GIDP_Votto.

DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, Goodrum, Cron).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turnbull 5 3 1 1 4 8 87 1.80 Soto 2 0 0 0 0 4 23 0.00 Cisnero, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.50 Jiménez, S, 2-2 1 2 1 1 0 0 11 4.50

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bauer 6 1-3 2 1 1 1 13 105 1.42 Garrett 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 0.00 Strop 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 0.00 Lorenzen, L, 0-1 1 1 2 2 1 0 22 16.20

HBP_Soto (VanMeter), Jiménez (Winker). WP_Strop.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:04. .

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.