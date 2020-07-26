Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Detroit 3, Cincinnati 2

July 26, 2020 4:39 pm
 
1 min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 3 3 4 16
Goodrum ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .250
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .308
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .091
1-Maybin pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Cron 1b 3 1 1 2 1 2 .364
Stewart lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
c-Mercer ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Castro 3b-lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Greiner c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .300
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 4 13
Winker dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .125
Votto 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .385
Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .300
VanMeter 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Akiyama lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .286
a-Ervin ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Galvis ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .300
Jankowski cf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .000
b-Aquino ph-lf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .500
Casali c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222
Detroit 001 000 002_3 3 0
Cincinnati 000 010 001_2 6 1

a-flied out for Akiyama in the 6th. b-doubled for Jankowski in the 6th. c-struck out for Stewart in the 7th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.

E_Casali (1). LOB_Detroit 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Galvis (1), Aquino (1). HR_Goodrum (1), off Bauer; Cron (2), off Lorenzen. RBIs_Goodrum (1), Cron 2 (4), Votto (3), Aquino (1). SB_Akiyama (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (J.Jones, Schoop); Cincinnati 3 (Jankowski, Castellanos). RISP_Detroit 0 for 3; Cincinnati 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Casali. GIDP_Votto.

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, Goodrum, Cron).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Turnbull 5 3 1 1 4 8 87 1.80
Soto 2 0 0 0 0 4 23 0.00
Cisnero, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.50
Jiménez, S, 2-2 1 2 1 1 0 0 11 4.50
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer 6 1-3 2 1 1 1 13 105 1.42
Garrett 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 0.00
Strop 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 0.00
Lorenzen, L, 0-1 1 1 2 2 1 0 22 16.20

HBP_Soto (VanMeter), Jiménez (Winker). WP_Strop.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:04. .

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army National Guard Soldier crams a career into one year