Detroit 3, Cincinnati 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|3
|3
|4
|16
|
|Goodrum ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.308
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.091
|1-Maybin pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.364
|Stewart lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|c-Mercer ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Castro 3b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|J.Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|4
|13
|
|Winker dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.125
|Votto 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.385
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.300
|VanMeter 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Akiyama lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|a-Ervin ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Jankowski cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|b-Aquino ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Detroit
|001
|000
|002_3
|3
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|001_2
|6
|1
a-flied out for Akiyama in the 6th. b-doubled for Jankowski in the 6th. c-struck out for Stewart in the 7th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.
E_Casali (1). LOB_Detroit 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Galvis (1), Aquino (1). HR_Goodrum (1), off Bauer; Cron (2), off Lorenzen. RBIs_Goodrum (1), Cron 2 (4), Votto (3), Aquino (1). SB_Akiyama (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (J.Jones, Schoop); Cincinnati 3 (Jankowski, Castellanos). RISP_Detroit 0 for 3; Cincinnati 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Casali. GIDP_Votto.
DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, Goodrum, Cron).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|4
|8
|87
|1.80
|Soto
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|0.00
|Cisnero, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.50
|Jiménez, S, 2-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|4.50
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer
|6
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|13
|105
|1.42
|Garrett
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|0.00
|Strop
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|0.00
|Lorenzen, L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|22
|16.20
HBP_Soto (VanMeter), Jiménez (Winker). WP_Strop.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:04. .
