Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Kansas City Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 27 4 6 4 Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 3 Goodrum ss 3 0 1 0 Soler rf 4 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 3 1 1 2 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 Pérez dh-c 4 0 0 0 1-H.Castro pr-dh 0 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 Cron 1b 2 1 0 0 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Stewart lf 3 1 1 2 Gordon lf 3 0 1 0 Reyes lf 1 0 1 0 Hernandez c 2 1 1 0 Candelario 3b 2 0 0 0 a-Lopez ph 1 0 0 0 Maybin rf 4 0 2 0 Rosenthal p 0 0 0 0 Romine c 3 0 0 0 Phillips cf 3 1 1 0 Jones cf 2 1 0 0

Kansas City 003 000 000 — 3 Detroit 004 000 00x — 4

E_Mondesi (2), Cron 2 (2), García (1). DP_Kansas City 3, Detroit 2. LOB_Kansas City 1, Detroit 6. 2B_Maybin (1). HR_Merrifield (2), Schoop (1), Stewart (1). SB_Phillips (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Zimmer 2 1 1 1 1 1 Zuber, L, 0-1 1 2 3 3 1 1 Newberry 1 0 0 0 0 1 Staumont 1 0 0 0 1 1 Barlow 1 1 0 0 1 0 Holland 1 1 0 0 0 0 Rosenthal 1 1 0 0 0 0

Detroit García 3 3 3 2 0 3 Alexander, W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 0 2 Cisnero, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Soto, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Farmer, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jiménez, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

Zimmer pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd.

HBP_Zimmer (Jones), Staumont 2 (Schoop,Cron).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:25. .

