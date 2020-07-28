Listen Live Sports

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

July 28, 2020 9:56 pm
 
Kansas City Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 27 4 6 4
Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 3 Goodrum ss 3 0 1 0
Soler rf 4 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 3 1 1 2
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0
Pérez dh-c 4 0 0 0 1-H.Castro pr-dh 0 0 0 0
O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 Cron 1b 2 1 0 0
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Stewart lf 3 1 1 2
Gordon lf 3 0 1 0 Reyes lf 1 0 1 0
Hernandez c 2 1 1 0 Candelario 3b 2 0 0 0
a-Lopez ph 1 0 0 0 Maybin rf 4 0 2 0
Rosenthal p 0 0 0 0 Romine c 3 0 0 0
Phillips cf 3 1 1 0 Jones cf 2 1 0 0
Kansas City 003 000 000 3
Detroit 004 000 00x 4

E_Mondesi (2), Cron 2 (2), García (1). DP_Kansas City 3, Detroit 2. LOB_Kansas City 1, Detroit 6. 2B_Maybin (1). HR_Merrifield (2), Schoop (1), Stewart (1). SB_Phillips (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Zimmer 2 1 1 1 1 1
Zuber, L, 0-1 1 2 3 3 1 1
Newberry 1 0 0 0 0 1
Staumont 1 0 0 0 1 1
Barlow 1 1 0 0 1 0
Holland 1 1 0 0 0 0
Rosenthal 1 1 0 0 0 0
Detroit
García 3 3 3 2 0 3
Alexander, W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 0 2
Cisnero, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Soto, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Farmer, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jiménez, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

Zimmer pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd.

HBP_Zimmer (Jones), Staumont 2 (Schoop,Cron).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:25. .

