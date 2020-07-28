Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|27
|4
|6
|4
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Goodrum ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pérez dh-c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|1-H.Castro pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernandez c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Lopez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maybin rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rosenthal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jones cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kansas City
|003
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Detroit
|004
|000
|00x
|—
|4
E_Mondesi (2), Cron 2 (2), García (1). DP_Kansas City 3, Detroit 2. LOB_Kansas City 1, Detroit 6. 2B_Maybin (1). HR_Merrifield (2), Schoop (1), Stewart (1). SB_Phillips (1).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmer
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Zuber, L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Newberry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Staumont
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Holland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosenthal
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|García
|3
|
|3
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Alexander, W, 1-0
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cisnero, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soto, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Farmer, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zimmer pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd.
HBP_Zimmer (Jones), Staumont 2 (Schoop,Cron).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:25. .
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.