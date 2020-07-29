Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|27
|5
|4
|5
|
|Merrifield rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Goodrum ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McBroom 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|H.Castro lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Starling cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Greiner c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gordon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones cf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|112
|000
|000
|—
|4
|Detroit
|001
|030
|10x
|—
|5
E_McBroom (1). LOB_Kansas City 5, Detroit 3. 2B_Merrifield (3), Franco 2 (3), Jones 2 (2). 3B_Mondesi (1). HR_Schoop (2), Jones (3). SF_Starling (1), Schoop (2), Goodrum (1).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Duffy
|5
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|8
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kennedy L,0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Zuber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boyd
|5
|
|9
|4
|4
|0
|6
|Schreiber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez S,4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Duffy (Greiner). WP_Boyd.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:40.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.