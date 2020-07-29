Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Kansas City Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 27 5 4 5 Merrifield rf 4 2 2 0 Goodrum ss 3 0 0 1 Soler dh 4 1 1 0 Schoop 2b 3 1 1 3 Pérez c 4 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 3 2 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 McBroom 1b 3 0 1 1 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 O’Hearn ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 4 1 1 0 H.Castro lf 0 0 0 0 Cordero lf 4 0 0 0 Reyes rf 2 1 0 0 Starling cf 2 0 1 1 Greiner c 2 1 0 0 Gordon ph 1 0 0 0 Jones cf 3 2 3 1 Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0

Kansas City 112 000 000 — 4 Detroit 001 030 10x — 5

E_McBroom (1). LOB_Kansas City 5, Detroit 3. 2B_Merrifield (3), Franco 2 (3), Jones 2 (2). 3B_Mondesi (1). HR_Schoop (2), Jones (3). SF_Starling (1), Schoop (2), Goodrum (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Duffy 5 3 4 4 1 8 Barlow 1 0 0 0 1 2 Kennedy L,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 2 Zuber 1 0 0 0 0 0

Detroit Boyd 5 9 4 4 0 6 Schreiber 1 0 0 0 0 0 Garcia W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Farmer H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jiménez S,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Duffy (Greiner). WP_Boyd.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:40.

