Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

July 29, 2020 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
      
Kansas City Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 27 5 4 5
Merrifield rf 4 2 2 0 Goodrum ss 3 0 0 1
Soler dh 4 1 1 0 Schoop 2b 3 1 1 3
Pérez c 4 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0
Franco 3b 4 0 3 2 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0
McBroom 1b 3 0 1 1 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0
O’Hearn ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0
Mondesi ss 4 1 1 0 H.Castro lf 0 0 0 0
Cordero lf 4 0 0 0 Reyes rf 2 1 0 0
Starling cf 2 0 1 1 Greiner c 2 1 0 0
Gordon ph 1 0 0 0 Jones cf 3 2 3 1
Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0
Kansas City 112 000 000 4
Detroit 001 030 10x 5

E_McBroom (1). LOB_Kansas City 5, Detroit 3. 2B_Merrifield (3), Franco 2 (3), Jones 2 (2). 3B_Mondesi (1). HR_Schoop (2), Jones (3). SF_Starling (1), Schoop (2), Goodrum (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Duffy 5 3 4 4 1 8
Barlow 1 0 0 0 1 2
Kennedy L,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 2
Zuber 1 0 0 0 0 0
Detroit
Boyd 5 9 4 4 0 6
Schreiber 1 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Farmer H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jiménez S,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Duffy (Greiner). WP_Boyd.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:40.

