Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 9 4 0 6 Merrifield rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .391 Soler dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .190 Pérez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Franco 3b 4 0 3 2 0 0 .348 McBroom 1b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .167 O’Hearn ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Mondesi ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .120 Cordero lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Starling cf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .222 Gordon ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .118 Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .091

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 5 4 5 2 12 Goodrum ss 3 0 0 1 0 2 .227 Schoop 2b 3 1 1 3 0 1 .273 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .091 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .200 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .077 H.Castro lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Reyes rf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .333 Greiner c 2 1 0 0 0 2 .000 Jones cf 3 2 3 1 0 0 .421

Kansas City 112 000 000_4 9 1 Detroit 001 030 10x_5 4 0

a-grounded out for McBroom in the 8th. b-grounded out for Starling in the 9th.

E_McBroom (1). LOB_Kansas City 5, Detroit 3. 2B_Merrifield (3), Franco 2 (3), Jones 2 (2). 3B_Mondesi (1). HR_Schoop (2), off Duffy; Jones (3), off Kennedy. RBIs_Franco 2 (7), Starling (1), McBroom (1), Schoop 3 (6), Goodrum (2), Jones (6). SF_Starling, Schoop, Goodrum.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (McBroom, Cordero, Mondesi); Detroit 1 (Cabrera). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 12; Detroit 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Pérez.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Duffy 5 3 4 4 1 8 75 5.79 Barlow 1 0 0 0 1 2 25 0.00 Kennedy L,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 3.00 Zuber 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 6.75

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd 5 9 4 4 0 6 89 7.20 Schreiber 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.00 Garcia W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Farmer H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00 Jiménez S,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.25

HBP_Duffy (Greiner). WP_Boyd.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:40.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.