Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

July 29, 2020 10:23 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 9 4 0 6
Merrifield rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .391
Soler dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .190
Pérez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Franco 3b 4 0 3 2 0 0 .348
McBroom 1b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .167
O’Hearn ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Mondesi ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .120
Cordero lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Starling cf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .222
Gordon ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .118
Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 5 4 5 2 12
Goodrum ss 3 0 0 1 0 2 .227
Schoop 2b 3 1 1 3 0 1 .273
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .200
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .077
H.Castro lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Reyes rf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .333
Greiner c 2 1 0 0 0 2 .000
Jones cf 3 2 3 1 0 0 .421
Kansas City 112 000 000_4 9 1
Detroit 001 030 10x_5 4 0

a-grounded out for McBroom in the 8th. b-grounded out for Starling in the 9th.

E_McBroom (1). LOB_Kansas City 5, Detroit 3. 2B_Merrifield (3), Franco 2 (3), Jones 2 (2). 3B_Mondesi (1). HR_Schoop (2), off Duffy; Jones (3), off Kennedy. RBIs_Franco 2 (7), Starling (1), McBroom (1), Schoop 3 (6), Goodrum (2), Jones (6). SF_Starling, Schoop, Goodrum.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (McBroom, Cordero, Mondesi); Detroit 1 (Cabrera). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 12; Detroit 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Pérez.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Duffy 5 3 4 4 1 8 75 5.79
Barlow 1 0 0 0 1 2 25 0.00
Kennedy L,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 3.00
Zuber 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 6.75
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd 5 9 4 4 0 6 89 7.20
Schreiber 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.00
Garcia W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
Farmer H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
Jiménez S,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.25

HBP_Duffy (Greiner). WP_Boyd.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:40.

