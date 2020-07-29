Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|0
|6
|Merrifield rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.391
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.348
|McBroom 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.167
|O’Hearn ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.120
|Cordero lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Starling cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Gordon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|5
|4
|5
|2
|12
|Goodrum ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.227
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.273
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.077
|H.Castro lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Reyes rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Greiner c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Jones cf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.421
|Kansas City
|112
|000
|000_4
|9
|1
|Detroit
|001
|030
|10x_5
|4
|0
a-grounded out for McBroom in the 8th. b-grounded out for Starling in the 9th.
E_McBroom (1). LOB_Kansas City 5, Detroit 3. 2B_Merrifield (3), Franco 2 (3), Jones 2 (2). 3B_Mondesi (1). HR_Schoop (2), off Duffy; Jones (3), off Kennedy. RBIs_Franco 2 (7), Starling (1), McBroom (1), Schoop 3 (6), Goodrum (2), Jones (6). SF_Starling, Schoop, Goodrum.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (McBroom, Cordero, Mondesi); Detroit 1 (Cabrera). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 12; Detroit 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Pérez.
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy
|5
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|8
|75
|5.79
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|0.00
|Kennedy L,0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|3.00
|Zuber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|6.75
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd
|5
|
|9
|4
|4
|0
|6
|89
|7.20
|Schreiber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Garcia W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Farmer H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Jiménez S,4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.25
HBP_Duffy (Greiner). WP_Boyd.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:40.
