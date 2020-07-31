Detroit 7, Cincinnati 2

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|6
|
|Akiyama lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moustakas 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|H.Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winker dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes rf-lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Davidson ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Demeritte pr-rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Romine c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Jones cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Cincinnati
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|Detroit
|001
|020
|22x
|—
|7
E_Votto (1). LOB_Cincinnati 2, Detroit 5. 2B_Castellanos (3), Senzel (2), J.Jones (3), Stewart (1), Romine (1), Cron (2), Demeritte (1). SB_Reyes (2). SF_Goodrum (2).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castillo L,0-1
|6
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|N.Jones
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Iglesias
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Turnbull W,1-0
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Soto H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B.Farmer H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Castillo pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
WP_N.Jones.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:31.
