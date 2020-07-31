Listen Live Sports

Detroit 7, Cincinnati 2

July 31, 2020 9:57 pm
 
Cincinnati Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 34 7 11 6
Akiyama lf 4 0 0 0 Goodrum ss 3 0 0 1
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 2 0
Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0
Moustakas 2b 4 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 1 1 0
Castellanos rf 3 1 1 0 H.Castro 3b 4 0 0 0
Winker dh 1 0 0 0 Reyes rf-lf 4 2 1 0
Davidson ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Stewart lf 3 1 2 0
Senzel cf 3 1 1 1 Demeritte pr-rf 1 1 1 2
Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 Romine c 3 2 2 2
Barnhart c 3 0 1 1 J.Jones cf 4 0 2 1
Cincinnati 000 020 000 2
Detroit 001 020 22x 7

E_Votto (1). LOB_Cincinnati 2, Detroit 5. 2B_Castellanos (3), Senzel (2), J.Jones (3), Stewart (1), Romine (1), Cron (2), Demeritte (1). SB_Reyes (2). SF_Goodrum (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Castillo L,0-1 6 8 5 5 1 6
N.Jones 1 1 0 0 0 2
Iglesias 1 2 2 1 0 2
Detroit
Turnbull W,1-0 6 3 2 2 1 6
Soto H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
B.Farmer H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1

Castillo pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_N.Jones.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:31.

