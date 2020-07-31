Detroit 7, Cincinnati 2

Cincinnati Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 34 7 11 6 Akiyama lf 4 0 0 0 Goodrum ss 3 0 0 1 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 2 0 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 Moustakas 2b 4 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 1 1 0 Castellanos rf 3 1 1 0 H.Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 Winker dh 1 0 0 0 Reyes rf-lf 4 2 1 0 Davidson ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Stewart lf 3 1 2 0 Senzel cf 3 1 1 1 Demeritte pr-rf 1 1 1 2 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 Romine c 3 2 2 2 Barnhart c 3 0 1 1 J.Jones cf 4 0 2 1

Cincinnati 000 020 000 — 2 Detroit 001 020 22x — 7

E_Votto (1). LOB_Cincinnati 2, Detroit 5. 2B_Castellanos (3), Senzel (2), J.Jones (3), Stewart (1), Romine (1), Cron (2), Demeritte (1). SB_Reyes (2). SF_Goodrum (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Castillo L,0-1 6 8 5 5 1 6 N.Jones 1 1 0 0 0 2 Iglesias 1 2 2 1 0 2

Detroit Turnbull W,1-0 6 3 2 2 1 6 Soto H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 B.Farmer H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1

Castillo pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_N.Jones.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:31.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.