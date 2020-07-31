Detroit 7, Cincinnati 2

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 3 2 1 8 Akiyama lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .080 Moustakas 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .357 Castellanos rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .375 Winker dh 1 0 0 0 1 1 .118 Davidson ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Senzel cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .214 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Barnhart c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .333

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 11 6 1 10 Goodrum ss 3 0 0 1 0 3 .192 Schoop 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .300 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .133 Cron 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .185 H.Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Reyes rf-lf 4 2 1 0 0 0 .313 Stewart lf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .200 Demeritte pr-rf 1 1 1 2 0 0 1.000 Romine c 3 2 2 2 1 1 .316 J.Jones cf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .423

Cincinnati 000 020 000_2 3 1 Detroit 001 020 22x_7 11 0

a-struck out for Winker in the 7th.

1-ran for Stewart in the 7th.

E_Votto (1). LOB_Cincinnati 2, Detroit 5. 2B_Castellanos (3), Senzel (2), J.Jones (3), Stewart (1), Romine (1), Cron (2), Demeritte (1). RBIs_Senzel (3), Barnhart (2), Goodrum (3), Romine 2 (3), J.Jones (7), Demeritte 2 (2). SB_Reyes (2). SF_Goodrum.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 0; Detroit 4 (Schoop, H.Castro, Cabrera, J.Jones). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 4; Detroit 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Galvis, Cron.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo L,0-1 6 8 5 5 1 6 92 4.50 N.Jones 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 3.00 Iglesias 1 2 2 1 0 2 18 13.50

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turnbull W,1-0 6 3 2 2 1 6 87 2.45 Soto H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00 B.Farmer H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.00 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_N.Jones 2-1. WP_N.Jones.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:31.

