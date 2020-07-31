Detroit 7, Cincinnati 2

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|1
|8
|
|Akiyama lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.080
|Moustakas 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Winker dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.118
|Davidson ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Senzel cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|6
|1
|10
|
|Goodrum ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.192
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.133
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|H.Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Reyes rf-lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Stewart lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Demeritte pr-rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|Romine c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.316
|J.Jones cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.423
|Cincinnati
|000
|020
|000_2
|3
|1
|Detroit
|001
|020
|22x_7
|11
|0
a-struck out for Winker in the 7th.
1-ran for Stewart in the 7th.
E_Votto (1). LOB_Cincinnati 2, Detroit 5. 2B_Castellanos (3), Senzel (2), J.Jones (3), Stewart (1), Romine (1), Cron (2), Demeritte (1). RBIs_Senzel (3), Barnhart (2), Goodrum (3), Romine 2 (3), J.Jones (7), Demeritte 2 (2). SB_Reyes (2). SF_Goodrum.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 0; Detroit 4 (Schoop, H.Castro, Cabrera, J.Jones). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 4; Detroit 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Galvis, Cron.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo L,0-1
|6
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|92
|4.50
|N.Jones
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.00
|Iglesias
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|18
|13.50
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull W,1-0
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|87
|2.45
|Soto H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|B.Farmer H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_N.Jones 2-1. WP_N.Jones.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:31.
