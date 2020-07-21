Dodgers 12, Diamondbacks 1

Arizona Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 1 6 1 Totals 35 12 15 12 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 M.Betts rf 3 1 1 3 Jon.Jay lf 1 0 0 0 Ed.Rios 3b 2 0 0 0 K.Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 M.Muncy 1b 2 1 0 0 A.Young pr 1 0 0 0 M.Beaty 1b 2 0 1 0 S.Marte cf 3 0 1 0 J.Trner 3b 1 0 1 0 D.Vrsho cf 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez rf 3 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 Bllnger cf 3 1 1 0 Mthisen 3b 1 0 1 0 Gav.Lux 2b 1 0 0 0 Peralta lf 2 0 1 0 C.Sager ss 3 2 3 0 J.Hicks 1b 0 0 0 0 McKstry rf 1 0 0 0 I.Vrgas dh 4 1 2 1 Pollock lf 4 1 2 1 Ja.Lamb 1b 2 0 1 0 Te.Gore pr 0 1 0 0 J.Rojas ss 2 0 0 0 Pderson dh 3 2 2 4 N.Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 Ke.Ruiz ph 1 0 1 0 Lcastro rf 2 0 0 0 C.Tylor 2b 3 2 2 4 St.Vogt c- 4 0 0 0 W.Smith c 2 1 1 0 Ro.Gale c 1 0 0 0

Arizona 010 000 000 — 1 Los Angeles 050 060 10x — 12

E_Rojas (3), Treinen (1), Lux (1). DP_Arizona 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Arizona 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Peralta (1), Lamb (3), Turner (2), Seager (4), Pederson (1), Taylor (1). HR_Vargas (2), Betts (1), Pederson (1), Taylor (3). SB_Marte (2). CS_Peralta (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Clarke L, 1-2 4 6 5 5 2 2 Chafin 1 5 6 6 1 0 Rondon 1 0 0 0 1 1 Ginkel 1 3 1 1 0 0 Beasley 1 1 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles Urias W, 1-0 5 4 1 1 1 3 Ramos 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Floro 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Treinen 1 1 0 0 1 1 Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 1

PB_Gale.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf First, Jim Reynolds Second, Alfonso Marquez Third, Ryan Blakney LF, Larry Vanover RF, NO UMPIR.

Advertisement

T_3:03. A_

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.