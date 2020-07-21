Dodgers 12, Diamondbacks 1

|Arizona
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|35
|12
|15
|12
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Jon.Jay lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Rios 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Muncy 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|A.Young pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Beaty 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|S.Marte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D.Vrsho cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mthisen 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gav.Lux 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sager ss
|3
|2
|3
|0
|J.Hicks 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McKstry rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Pollock lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ja.Lamb 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Te.Gore pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J.Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pderson dh
|3
|2
|2
|4
|N.Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ke.Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Lcastro rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor 2b
|3
|2
|2
|4
|St.Vogt c-
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Smith c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ro.Gale c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Los Angeles
|050
|060
|10x
|—
|12
E_Rojas (3), Treinen (1), Lux (1). DP_Arizona 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Arizona 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Peralta (1), Lamb (3), Turner (2), Seager (4), Pederson (1), Taylor (1). HR_Vargas (2), Betts (1), Pederson (1), Taylor (3). SB_Marte (2). CS_Peralta (1).
|Arizona
|Clarke L, 1-2
|4
|
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Chafin
|1
|
|5
|6
|6
|1
|0
|Rondon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ginkel
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Beasley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Urias W, 1-0
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Ramos
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Floro
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Treinen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Graterol
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
PB_Gale.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf First, Jim Reynolds Second, Alfonso Marquez Third, Ryan Blakney LF, Larry Vanover RF, NO UMPIR.
T_3:03. A_
