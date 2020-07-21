Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 12, Diamondbacks 1

July 21, 2020 12:56 am
 
< a min read
      
Arizona Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 1 6 1 Totals 35 12 15 12
Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 M.Betts rf 3 1 1 3
Jon.Jay lf 1 0 0 0 Ed.Rios 3b 2 0 0 0
K.Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 M.Muncy 1b 2 1 0 0
A.Young pr 1 0 0 0 M.Beaty 1b 2 0 1 0
S.Marte cf 3 0 1 0 J.Trner 3b 1 0 1 0
D.Vrsho cf 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez rf 3 0 0 0
Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 Bllnger cf 3 1 1 0
Mthisen 3b 1 0 1 0 Gav.Lux 2b 1 0 0 0
Peralta lf 2 0 1 0 C.Sager ss 3 2 3 0
J.Hicks 1b 0 0 0 0 McKstry rf 1 0 0 0
I.Vrgas dh 4 1 2 1 Pollock lf 4 1 2 1
Ja.Lamb 1b 2 0 1 0 Te.Gore pr 0 1 0 0
J.Rojas ss 2 0 0 0 Pderson dh 3 2 2 4
N.Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 Ke.Ruiz ph 1 0 1 0
Lcastro rf 2 0 0 0 C.Tylor 2b 3 2 2 4
St.Vogt c- 4 0 0 0 W.Smith c 2 1 1 0
Ro.Gale c 1 0 0 0
Arizona 010 000 000 1
Los Angeles 050 060 10x 12

E_Rojas (3), Treinen (1), Lux (1). DP_Arizona 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Arizona 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Peralta (1), Lamb (3), Turner (2), Seager (4), Pederson (1), Taylor (1). HR_Vargas (2), Betts (1), Pederson (1), Taylor (3). SB_Marte (2). CS_Peralta (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Clarke L, 1-2 4 6 5 5 2 2
Chafin 1 5 6 6 1 0
Rondon 1 0 0 0 1 1
Ginkel 1 3 1 1 0 0
Beasley 1 1 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Urias W, 1-0 5 4 1 1 1 3
Ramos 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Floro 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Treinen 1 1 0 0 1 1
Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 1

PB_Gale.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf First, Jim Reynolds Second, Alfonso Marquez Third, Ryan Blakney LF, Larry Vanover RF, NO UMPIR.

T_3:03. A_

