Dodgers 6, Angels 4

July 22, 2020 1:06 am
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 31 6 8 6
Fltcher 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0
M.Thiss pr 1 0 0 0 Te.Gore rf 1 0 0 0
M.Trout cf 2 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 1 1 1 0
J.Adell cf 1 0 0 0 Ed.Rios 3b 1 0 0 0
S.Ohtni dh 3 0 0 0 Bllnger cf 3 0 1 0
Ta.Ward ph 1 0 1 0 Gav.Lux 2b 1 0 0 0
J.Upton lf 3 1 1 0 Pollock dh 4 1 1 0
Hrmsllo lf 0 0 0 0 C.Sager ss 3 1 1 0
L Stlla 2b 3 1 1 1 McKstry rf 1 1 1 1
J.Jones 2b 1 0 0 0 C.Tylor lf 3 1 1 3
A.Pjols 1b 3 1 1 2 Pderson rf 2 1 0 0
J.Walsh 1b 1 0 0 0 M.Beaty 1b 2 0 0 0
Goodwin rf 3 1 1 1 Hrnndez 2b 3 0 2 2
B.Marsh rf 1 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 3 0 0 0
M.Stssi c 3 0 1 0
Bemboom c 1 0 0 0
Simmons ss 3 0 1 0
El.Soto ss 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 010 100 200 4
Los Angeles 023 000 01x 6

DP_Los Angeles 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Upton (2), Simmons (3), Hernandez (3). HR_La Stella (2), Pujols (1), Goodwin (1), McKinstry (3), Taylor (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Pena L, 0-1 2 2 2 2 2 2
Barria 2 2 3 3 1 2
Mayers 2 3 0 0 0 2
Buchter 1 0 0 0 0 2
Barnes 1 1 1 1 0 3
Los Angeles
Gray W, 1-0 3 2-3 3 2 2 1 2
Ferguson H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Santana H, 3 2 0 0 0 1 1
McGee H, 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
de Geus H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ramos H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 3
Jansen S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Ramos (Hermosillo).

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore First, Ryan Blakney Second, Nestor Ceja Third, Tom Woodrin.

T_3:02. A_

