Dodgers 6, Angels 4

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|
|Fltcher 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Muncy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Thiss pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Te.Gore rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Trout cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Trner 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Adell cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Rios 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Ohtni dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bllnger cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ta.Ward ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gav.Lux 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Upton lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pollock dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hrmsllo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Sager ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|L Stlla 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|McKstry rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Jones 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Tylor lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|A.Pjols 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Pderson rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Walsh 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Beaty 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodwin rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|B.Marsh rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Brnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Stssi c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bemboom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|El.Soto ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|010
|100
|200
|—
|4
|Los Angeles
|023
|000
|01x
|—
|6
DP_Los Angeles 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Upton (2), Simmons (3), Hernandez (3). HR_La Stella (2), Pujols (1), Goodwin (1), McKinstry (3), Taylor (4).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pena L, 0-1
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Barria
|2
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Mayers
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Buchter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray W, 1-0
|3
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Ferguson H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santana H, 3
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|McGee H, 1
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|de Geus H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramos H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jansen S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Ramos (Hermosillo).
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore First, Ryan Blakney Second, Nestor Ceja Third, Tom Woodrin.
T_3:02. A_
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.