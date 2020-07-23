Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers leave reliever Dustin May off 30-man roster

July 23, 2020 4:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have left reliever Dustin May off their 30-man opening day roster.

They open the pandemic-shortened season on Thursday night at home against the San Francisco Giants.

The roster features 16 pitchers, six infielders, six outfielders, and two catchers.

May was optioned to the team’s alternate training site earlier in the week, according to the MLB transactions page. Outfielder Terrance Gore was called up in May’s place.

Advertisement

Reliever Jimmy Nelson was the only player on the injured list. He had back surgery and is out for the season.

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

Catcher Joey Bart, the Giants’ top prospect, didn’t make their opening day roster. Instead, he’ll begin the season at the team’s alternate training site.

With Buster Posey opting out for family health reasons, Bart figured to be his heir apparent based on his impressive showings in camp. Instead, the Giants chose Tyler Heineman and Rob Brantly as their catchers on the 30-man roster.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Space Force unveils official logo, motto