Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Draisaitl, MacKinnon, Panarin are Lindsay Award finalists

July 14, 2020 12:34 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — NHL leading scorer Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers, Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and Rangers winger Artemi Panarin were named finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award on Tuesday.

The trophy goes to the league’s most outstanding player as voted by fellow players. None of them have won the award before.

Draisaitl, a big forward from Germany, finished first in points with 110 in 71 games before the season was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He played with and apart from captain Connor McDavid in his career year.

MacKinnon helped injury-ravaged Colorado clinch a top four seed in the Western Conference. The 24-year-old Canadian had 43 more points than his next-closest Avalanche teammate.

Panarin, a 28-year-old Russian, had 95 points in his first season with New York, helping the Rangers speed up their rebuild. They qualified for the expanded 24-team playoffs as the 11th seed in the East.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

