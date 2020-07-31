Dream beats Liberty 84-78; NY’s Ionescu injures left ankle

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Betnijah Laney scored a career-high 30 points and the Atlanta Dream beat New York 84-78 Friday night in a game in which the Liberty lost top draft pick Sabrina Ionescu to an ankle injury in the second quarter.

Rookie Chennedy Carter added 17 points and Monique Billings had eight points and 15 rebounds for Atlanta.

Rookie Jazmine Jones scored a season-high 20 points to lead New York and Clarendon scored 16. Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, left in the second quarter due to a left ankle injury and did not return. She had 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in 12 minutes.

WINGS 76, FEVER 73

Advertisement

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Satou Sabally had season highs of 23 points and 17 rebounds and made critical plays down the stretch as Dallas overcame a 14-point, third-quarter deficit to beat Indiana.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 15 points and Kayla Thornton added 11 for the Wings (2-1).

Candice Dupree and Tiffany Mitchell led Indiana (1-2) with 11 points apiece.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.