Egan gives Sheffield 1-0 win over Wolves in Premier League

July 8, 2020 3:20 pm
 
SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — John Egan scored deep into injury time Wednesday to give Sheffield United a 1-0 win over fellow European hopeful Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Egan headed home Oliver Norwood’s corner following a sustained period of Blades pressure to give Chris Wilder’s side a victory that moves them above Arsenal into seventh place and just a point behind their opponents.

Meanwhile, successive losses for Wolves have likely ended their hopes of making the Champions League, although Nuno Espirio Santo’s side could still qualify for the competition should they win the Europa League next month.

Ruben Neves nearly scored for Wolves in the first half but his free kick clipped the top of the crossbar.

Wolves had a couple of let-offs either side of halftime when Willy Boly’s pass to Patricio was pounced upon by Billy Sharp but his shot was blocked by the goalkeeper.

Sharp thought he had scored early in the second half but it was ruled out for offside.

Wolves endured a late barrage of pressure as United pressed for a winning goal it came in injury time when Egan rose highest to head home Norwood’s corner.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

