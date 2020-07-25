Listen Live Sports

Enable wins King George at Ascot for unprecedented 3rd time

July 25, 2020 11:37 am
 
ASCOT, England (AP) — Enable captured an unprecedented third win in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Saturday after one of British horse racing’s top events started with the smallest field in its history.

Only three horses were in the running for the race at Ascot and Aidan O’Brien’s pair, Japan and Sovereign, couldn’t live with their superstar rival ridden by Frankie Dettori.

Setting off as the 4-9 favorite, Enable rounded the home turn behind Sovereign but accelerated past after Dettori took a nonchalant look over his shoulder to see Japan toiling.

Enable pulled clear and was never threatened, with Sovereign taking second place.

Last year, Enable became only the third dual King George winner, after Dahlia (1973 and 1974) and Swain (1997 and 1998).

Enable has been kept in training at the age of 6 for another attempt at a third win in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in October.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

