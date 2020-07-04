English Standings

English Premier League
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|ch-Liverpool
|32
|28
|2
|2
|70
|25
|86
|Man City
|32
|21
|3
|8
|81
|33
|66
|Leicester
|33
|17
|7
|9
|63
|31
|58
|Chelsea
|33
|17
|6
|10
|60
|44
|57
|Man United
|33
|15
|10
|8
|56
|33
|55
|Wolverhampton
|33
|13
|13
|7
|45
|36
|52
|Arsenal
|33
|12
|13
|8
|49
|41
|49
|Sheffield United
|32
|12
|11
|9
|33
|32
|47
|Tottenham
|32
|12
|9
|11
|51
|44
|45
|Burnley
|32
|13
|6
|13
|36
|45
|45
|Everton
|32
|12
|8
|12
|40
|47
|44
|Newcastle
|32
|11
|9
|12
|33
|43
|42
|Crystal Palace
|33
|11
|9
|13
|28
|40
|42
|Southampton
|32
|12
|4
|16
|41
|55
|40
|Brighton
|33
|8
|13
|12
|35
|44
|36
|West Ham
|32
|8
|6
|18
|35
|54
|30
|Watford
|33
|6
|10
|17
|29
|52
|28
|Aston Villa
|32
|7
|6
|19
|36
|60
|27
|Bournemouth
|33
|7
|6
|20
|32
|59
|27
|Norwich
|33
|5
|6
|22
|25
|61
|21
ch-Clinched Championship
___
Newcastle 3, Sheffield United 0
Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 2
Everton 0, Liverpool 0
Man City 5, Burnley 0
Leicester 0, Brighton 0
Tottenham 2, West Ham 0
Man United 3, Sheffield United 0
Newcastle 1, Aston Villa 1
Norwich 0, Everton 1
Wolverhampton 1, Bournemouth 0
Liverpool 4, Crystal Palace 0
Burnley 1, Watford 0
Southampton 0, Arsenal 2
Chelsea 2, Man City 1
Aston Villa 0, Wolverhampton 1
Watford 1, Southampton 3
Crystal Palace 0, Burnley 1
Brighton 0, Man United 3
Bournemouth 1, Newcastle 4
Arsenal 4, Norwich 0
Everton 2, Leicester 1
West Ham 3, Chelsea 2
Sheffield United 3, Tottenham 1
Man City 4, Liverpool 0
Norwich 0 Brighton 1
Leicester 3, Crystal Palace 0
Man United 5, Bournemouth 2
Wolverhampton 0, Arsenal 2
Chelsea 3, Watford 0
Burnley vs. Sheffield United, 1100 GMT
Newcastle vs. West Ham, 1315 GMT
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 1530 GMT
Southampton vs. Man City, 1800 GMT
Tottenham vs. Everton, 1900 GMT
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 1700 GMT
Watford vs. Norwich, 1700 GMT
Arsenal vs. Leicester, 1915 GMT
Man City vs. Newcastle, 1700 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Wolverhampton, 1700 GMT
West Ham vs. Burnley, 1700 GMT
Brighton vs. Liverpool, 1915 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Tottenham, 1700 GMT
Everton vs. Southampton, 1700 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Man United, 1915 GMT
England Championship
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leeds
|41
|23
|9
|9
|63
|34
|78
|West Brom
|40
|20
|14
|6
|65
|38
|74
|Brentford
|41
|21
|9
|11
|73
|33
|72
|Fulham
|41
|20
|10
|11
|55
|44
|70
|Nottingham Forest
|41
|18
|14
|9
|54
|41
|68
|Cardiff
|41
|16
|16
|9
|58
|51
|64
|Derby
|41
|16
|13
|12
|56
|53
|61
|Millwall
|41
|14
|17
|10
|48
|44
|59
|Preston
|41
|16
|10
|15
|52
|50
|58
|Swansea
|40
|14
|15
|11
|50
|47
|57
|Blackburn
|41
|15
|11
|15
|56
|53
|56
|Bristol City
|41
|15
|10
|16
|53
|60
|55
|Reading
|41
|14
|10
|17
|53
|48
|52
|Sheffield Wednesday
|40
|14
|10
|16
|49
|54
|52
|QPR
|40
|14
|8
|18
|59
|66
|50
|Wigan
|41
|13
|11
|17
|45
|53
|50
|Birmingham
|41
|12
|13
|16
|51
|64
|49
|Stoke
|41
|13
|7
|21
|54
|61
|46
|Charlton
|41
|12
|10
|19
|46
|55
|46
|Huddersfield
|41
|12
|10
|19
|49
|63
|46
|Hull
|40
|12
|9
|19
|54
|68
|45
|Middlesbrough
|40
|10
|14
|16
|40
|52
|44
|Barnsley
|41
|10
|11
|20
|45
|66
|41
|Luton Town
|41
|11
|7
|23
|46
|78
|40
___
Cardiff 2, Leeds 0
Brentford 1, West Brom 0
Preston 1, Cardiff 3
Charlton 1, QPR 0
Swansea 0, Luton Town 1
Barnsley 0, Millwall 0
Derby 2, Reading 1
Birmingham 3, Hull 3
Leeds 3, Fulham 0
Stoke 0, Middlesbrough 2
Wigan 2, Blackburn 0
Bristol City 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Nottingham Forest 3, Huddersfield 1
Millwall 1, Swansea 1
Barnsley 2, Blackburn 0
Cardiff 0, Charlton 0
Reading 0 Brentford 3
QPR 1, Fulham 2
Leeds 1, Luton Town 1
Wigan 3, Stoke 0
Preston 0, Derby 1
Birmingham 0, Huddersfield 3
Nottingham Forest 1, Bristol City 0
Sheffield Wednesday 0, West Brom 1
Hull 2, Middlesbrough 1
Charlton 0, Millwall 1
Derby 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Blackburn 1, Leeds 3
Brentford 3, Wigan 0
Bristol City 0, Cardiff 1
Fulham 1, Birmingham 0
Huddersfield 0, Preston 0
Luton Town 0, Reading 5
Stoke 4, Barnsley 0
Swansea vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1100 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. QPR, 1300 GMT
West Brom vs. Hull, 1400 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham, 1600 GMT
Brentford vs. Charlton, 1700 GMT
Reading vs. Huddersfield, 1700 GMT
Cardiff vs. Blackburn, 1845 GMT
Luton Town vs. Barnsley, 1845 GMT
Millwall vs. Middlesbrough, 1400 GMT
West Brom vs. Derby, 1600 GMT
Birmingham vs. Swansea, 1700 GMT
Bristol City vs. Hull, 1700 GMT
Wigan vs. QPR, 1700 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Preston, 1845 GMT
Leeds vs. Stoke, 1600 GMT
England League One
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Coventry
|34
|18
|13
|3
|48
|30
|67
|Rotherham
|35
|18
|8
|9
|61
|38
|62
|Wycombe
|35
|18
|8
|9
|49
|41
|62
|Oxford United
|36
|17
|10
|9
|62
|38
|61
|Portsmouth
|36
|17
|10
|9
|54
|37
|61
|Fleetwood Town
|36
|16
|12
|8
|52
|42
|60
|Peterborough
|35
|17
|8
|10
|68
|40
|59
|Sunderland
|36
|16
|11
|9
|48
|32
|59
|Doncaster
|34
|15
|9
|10
|51
|33
|54
|Gillingham
|35
|12
|15
|8
|42
|34
|51
|Ipswich
|36
|14
|10
|12
|46
|36
|52
|Burton Albion
|35
|12
|12
|11
|50
|50
|48
|Blackpool
|35
|11
|12
|12
|44
|43
|45
|Bristol Rovers
|35
|12
|9
|14
|38
|49
|45
|Shrewsbury
|34
|10
|11
|13
|31
|42
|41
|Lincoln
|35
|12
|6
|17
|44
|46
|42
|Accrington Stanley
|35
|10
|10
|15
|47
|53
|40
|Rochdale
|34
|10
|6
|18
|39
|57
|36
|Milton Keynes Dons
|35
|10
|7
|18
|36
|47
|37
|AFC Wimbledon
|35
|8
|11
|16
|39
|52
|35
|Tranmere
|34
|8
|8
|18
|36
|60
|32
|Southend
|35
|4
|7
|24
|39
|85
|19
|Bolton
|34
|5
|11
|18
|27
|66
|14
___
Portsmouth 1, Oxford United 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Wycombe 4
Oxford United vs. Portsmouth, 1600 GMT
Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 1830 GMT
England League Two
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Swindon
|36
|21
|6
|9
|62
|39
|69
|Crewe
|37
|20
|9
|8
|67
|43
|69
|Plymouth
|37
|20
|8
|9
|61
|39
|68
|Cheltenham
|36
|17
|13
|6
|52
|27
|64
|Exeter
|37
|18
|11
|8
|53
|43
|65
|Colchester
|37
|15
|13
|9
|52
|37
|58
|Northampton
|37
|17
|7
|13
|54
|40
|58
|Port Vale
|37
|14
|15
|8
|50
|44
|57
|Bradford
|37
|14
|12
|11
|44
|40
|54
|Forest Green
|36
|13
|10
|13
|43
|40
|49
|Salford
|37
|13
|11
|13
|49
|46
|50
|Walsall
|36
|13
|8
|15
|40
|49
|47
|Crawley Town
|37
|11
|15
|11
|51
|47
|48
|Newport County
|36
|12
|10
|14
|32
|39
|46
|Grimsby Town
|37
|12
|11
|14
|45
|51
|47
|Cambridge United
|37
|12
|9
|16
|40
|48
|45
|Leyton Orient
|36
|10
|12
|14
|47
|55
|42
|Carlisle
|37
|10
|12
|15
|39
|56
|42
|Oldham
|37
|9
|14
|14
|44
|57
|41
|Scunthorpe
|37
|10
|10
|17
|44
|56
|40
|Mansfield Town
|36
|9
|11
|16
|48
|55
|38
|Morecambe
|37
|7
|11
|19
|35
|60
|32
|Macclesfield
|37
|7
|15
|15
|32
|47
|25
|Stevenage
|36
|3
|13
|20
|24
|50
|22
___
Exeter 3, Colchester 1, OT, Exeter advances on 3-2 aggregate
Cheltenham 0, Northampton 3, Northampton advances on 3-2 aggregate
Northampton 4, Exeter 0
