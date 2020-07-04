English Standings

English Premier League

GP W D L GF GA Pts ch-Liverpool 32 28 2 2 70 25 86 Man City 32 21 3 8 81 33 66 Leicester 33 17 7 9 63 31 58 Chelsea 33 17 6 10 60 44 57 Man United 33 15 10 8 56 33 55 Wolverhampton 33 13 13 7 45 36 52 Arsenal 33 12 13 8 49 41 49 Sheffield United 32 12 11 9 33 32 47 Tottenham 32 12 9 11 51 44 45 Burnley 32 13 6 13 36 45 45 Everton 32 12 8 12 40 47 44 Newcastle 32 11 9 12 33 43 42 Crystal Palace 33 11 9 13 28 40 42 Southampton 32 12 4 16 41 55 40 Brighton 33 8 13 12 35 44 36 West Ham 32 8 6 18 35 54 30 Watford 33 6 10 17 29 52 28 Aston Villa 32 7 6 19 36 60 27 Bournemouth 33 7 6 20 32 59 27 Norwich 33 5 6 22 25 61 21

ch-Clinched Championship

Sunday, June 21

Newcastle 3, Sheffield United 0

Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 2

Everton 0, Liverpool 0

Monday, June 22

Man City 5, Burnley 0

Tuesday, June 23

Leicester 0, Brighton 0

Tottenham 2, West Ham 0

Wednesday, June 24

Man United 3, Sheffield United 0

Newcastle 1, Aston Villa 1

Norwich 0, Everton 1

Wolverhampton 1, Bournemouth 0

Liverpool 4, Crystal Palace 0

Thursday, June 25

Burnley 1, Watford 0

Southampton 0, Arsenal 2

Chelsea 2, Man City 1

Saturday, June 27

Aston Villa 0, Wolverhampton 1

Sunday, June 28

Watford 1, Southampton 3

Monday, June 29

Crystal Palace 0, Burnley 1

Tuesday, June 30

Brighton 0, Man United 3

Wednesday, July 1

Bournemouth 1, Newcastle 4

Arsenal 4, Norwich 0

Everton 2, Leicester 1

West Ham 3, Chelsea 2

Thursday, July 2

Sheffield United 3, Tottenham 1

Man City 4, Liverpool 0

Saturday, July 4

Norwich 0 Brighton 1

Leicester 3, Crystal Palace 0

Man United 5, Bournemouth 2

Wolverhampton 0, Arsenal 2

Chelsea 3, Watford 0

Sunday, July 5

Burnley vs. Sheffield United, 1100 GMT

Newcastle vs. West Ham, 1315 GMT

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 1530 GMT

Southampton vs. Man City, 1800 GMT

Monday, July 6

Tottenham vs. Everton, 1900 GMT

Tuesday, July 7

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 1700 GMT

Watford vs. Norwich, 1700 GMT

Arsenal vs. Leicester, 1915 GMT

Wednesday, July 8

Man City vs. Newcastle, 1700 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Wolverhampton, 1700 GMT

West Ham vs. Burnley, 1700 GMT

Brighton vs. Liverpool, 1915 GMT

Thursday, July 9

Bournemouth vs. Tottenham, 1700 GMT

Everton vs. Southampton, 1700 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Man United, 1915 GMT

England Championship

GP W D L GF GA Pts Leeds 41 23 9 9 63 34 78 West Brom 40 20 14 6 65 38 74 Brentford 41 21 9 11 73 33 72 Fulham 41 20 10 11 55 44 70 Nottingham Forest 41 18 14 9 54 41 68 Cardiff 41 16 16 9 58 51 64 Derby 41 16 13 12 56 53 61 Millwall 41 14 17 10 48 44 59 Preston 41 16 10 15 52 50 58 Swansea 40 14 15 11 50 47 57 Blackburn 41 15 11 15 56 53 56 Bristol City 41 15 10 16 53 60 55 Reading 41 14 10 17 53 48 52 Sheffield Wednesday 40 14 10 16 49 54 52 QPR 40 14 8 18 59 66 50 Wigan 41 13 11 17 45 53 50 Birmingham 41 12 13 16 51 64 49 Stoke 41 13 7 21 54 61 46 Charlton 41 12 10 19 46 55 46 Huddersfield 41 12 10 19 49 63 46 Hull 40 12 9 19 54 68 45 Middlesbrough 40 10 14 16 40 52 44 Barnsley 41 10 11 20 45 66 41 Luton Town 41 11 7 23 46 78 40

Sunday, June 21

Cardiff 2, Leeds 0

Friday, June 26

Brentford 1, West Brom 0

Saturday, June 27

Preston 1, Cardiff 3

Charlton 1, QPR 0

Swansea 0, Luton Town 1

Barnsley 0, Millwall 0

Derby 2, Reading 1

Birmingham 3, Hull 3

Leeds 3, Fulham 0

Stoke 0, Middlesbrough 2

Wigan 2, Blackburn 0

Sunday, June 28

Bristol City 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Nottingham Forest 3, Huddersfield 1

Tuesday, June 30

Millwall 1, Swansea 1

Barnsley 2, Blackburn 0

Cardiff 0, Charlton 0

Reading 0 Brentford 3

QPR 1, Fulham 2

Leeds 1, Luton Town 1

Wigan 3, Stoke 0

Wednesday, July 1

Preston 0, Derby 1

Birmingham 0, Huddersfield 3

Nottingham Forest 1, Bristol City 0

Sheffield Wednesday 0, West Brom 1

Thursday, July 2

Hull 2, Middlesbrough 1

Friday, July 3

Charlton 0, Millwall 1

Saturday, July 4

Derby 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Blackburn 1, Leeds 3

Brentford 3, Wigan 0

Bristol City 0, Cardiff 1

Fulham 1, Birmingham 0

Huddersfield 0, Preston 0

Luton Town 0, Reading 5

Stoke 4, Barnsley 0

Sunday, July 5

Swansea vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1100 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. QPR, 1300 GMT

West Brom vs. Hull, 1400 GMT

Tuesday, July 7

Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham, 1600 GMT

Brentford vs. Charlton, 1700 GMT

Reading vs. Huddersfield, 1700 GMT

Cardiff vs. Blackburn, 1845 GMT

Luton Town vs. Barnsley, 1845 GMT

Wednesday, July 8

Millwall vs. Middlesbrough, 1400 GMT

West Brom vs. Derby, 1600 GMT

Birmingham vs. Swansea, 1700 GMT

Bristol City vs. Hull, 1700 GMT

Wigan vs. QPR, 1700 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Preston, 1845 GMT

Thursday, July 9

Leeds vs. Stoke, 1600 GMT

England League One

GP W D L GF GA Pts Coventry 34 18 13 3 48 30 67 Rotherham 35 18 8 9 61 38 62 Wycombe 35 18 8 9 49 41 62 Oxford United 36 17 10 9 62 38 61 Portsmouth 36 17 10 9 54 37 61 Fleetwood Town 36 16 12 8 52 42 60 Peterborough 35 17 8 10 68 40 59 Sunderland 36 16 11 9 48 32 59 Doncaster 34 15 9 10 51 33 54 Gillingham 35 12 15 8 42 34 51 Ipswich 36 14 10 12 46 36 52 Burton Albion 35 12 12 11 50 50 48 Blackpool 35 11 12 12 44 43 45 Bristol Rovers 35 12 9 14 38 49 45 Shrewsbury 34 10 11 13 31 42 41 Lincoln 35 12 6 17 44 46 42 Accrington Stanley 35 10 10 15 47 53 40 Rochdale 34 10 6 18 39 57 36 Milton Keynes Dons 35 10 7 18 36 47 37 AFC Wimbledon 35 8 11 16 39 52 35 Tranmere 34 8 8 18 36 60 32 Southend 35 4 7 24 39 85 19 Bolton 34 5 11 18 27 66 14

___

Friday, July 3

Portsmouth 1, Oxford United 1

Fleetwood Town 1, Wycombe 4

Monday, July 6

Oxford United vs. Portsmouth, 1600 GMT

Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 1830 GMT

England League Two

GP W D L GF GA Pts Swindon 36 21 6 9 62 39 69 Crewe 37 20 9 8 67 43 69 Plymouth 37 20 8 9 61 39 68 Cheltenham 36 17 13 6 52 27 64 Exeter 37 18 11 8 53 43 65 Colchester 37 15 13 9 52 37 58 Northampton 37 17 7 13 54 40 58 Port Vale 37 14 15 8 50 44 57 Bradford 37 14 12 11 44 40 54 Forest Green 36 13 10 13 43 40 49 Salford 37 13 11 13 49 46 50 Walsall 36 13 8 15 40 49 47 Crawley Town 37 11 15 11 51 47 48 Newport County 36 12 10 14 32 39 46 Grimsby Town 37 12 11 14 45 51 47 Cambridge United 37 12 9 16 40 48 45 Leyton Orient 36 10 12 14 47 55 42 Carlisle 37 10 12 15 39 56 42 Oldham 37 9 14 14 44 57 41 Scunthorpe 37 10 10 17 44 56 40 Mansfield Town 36 9 11 16 48 55 38 Morecambe 37 7 11 19 35 60 32 Macclesfield 37 7 15 15 32 47 25 Stevenage 36 3 13 20 24 50 22

___

Monday, June 22

Exeter 3, Colchester 1, OT, Exeter advances on 3-2 aggregate

Cheltenham 0, Northampton 3, Northampton advances on 3-2 aggregate

Monday, June 29

Northampton 4, Exeter 0

