English Standings

English Premier League

GP W D L GF GA Pts ch-Liverpool 31 28 2 1 70 21 86 Man City 31 20 3 8 77 33 63 Leicester 32 16 7 9 60 31 55 Chelsea 31 16 6 9 55 41 54 Man United 32 14 10 8 51 31 52 Wolverhampton 32 13 13 6 45 34 52 Arsenal 32 11 13 8 47 41 46 Tottenham 31 12 9 10 50 41 45 Burnley 32 13 6 13 36 45 45 Sheffield United 31 11 11 9 30 31 44 Everton 32 12 8 12 40 47 44 Crystal Palace 32 11 9 12 28 37 42 Newcastle 32 11 9 12 33 43 42 Southampton 32 12 4 16 41 55 40 Brighton 32 7 13 12 34 44 33 Watford 32 6 10 16 29 49 28 West Ham 31 7 6 18 35 54 27 Bournemouth 32 7 6 19 30 54 27 Aston Villa 32 7 6 19 36 60 27 Norwich 32 5 6 21 25 60 21

ch-Clinched Championship

Sunday, June 21

Newcastle 3, Sheffield United 0

Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 2

Everton 0, Liverpool 0

Monday, June 22

Man City 5, Burnley 0

Tuesday, June 23

Leicester 0, Brighton 0

Tottenham 2, West Ham 0

Wednesday, June 24

Man United 3, Sheffield United 0

Newcastle 1, Aston Villa 1

Norwich 0, Everton 1

Wolverhampton 1, Bournemouth 0

Liverpool 4, Crystal Palace 0

Thursday, June 25

Burnley 1, Watford 0

Southampton 0, Arsenal 2

Chelsea 2, Man City 1

Saturday, June 27

Aston Villa 0, Wolverhampton 1

Sunday, June 28

Watford 1, Southampton 3

Monday, June 29

Crystal Palace 0, Burnley 1

Tuesday, June 30

Brighton 0, Man United 3

Wednesday, July 1

Bournemouth 1, Newcastle 4

Arsenal 4, Norwich 0

Everton 2, Leicester 1

West Ham vs. Chelsea, 1915 GMT

Thursday, July 2

Sheffield United vs. Tottenham, 1700 GMT

Man City vs. Liverpool, 1915 GMT

Saturday, July 4

Norwich vs. Brighton, 1130 GMT

Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 1400 GMT

Man United vs. Bournemouth, 1400 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Arsenal, 1630 GMT

Chelsea vs. Watford, 1900 GMT

Sunday, July 5

Burnley vs. Sheffield United, 1100 GMT

Newcastle vs. West Ham, 1315 GMT

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 1530 GMT

Southampton vs. Man City, 1800 GMT

Monday, July 6

Tottenham vs. Everton, 1900 GMT

Tuesday, July 7

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 1700 GMT

Watford vs. Norwich, 1700 GMT

Arsenal vs. Leicester, 1915 GMT

Wednesday, July 8

Man City vs. Newcastle, 1700 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Wolverhampton, 1700 GMT

West Ham vs. Burnley, 1700 GMT

Brighton vs. Liverpool, 1915 GMT

Thursday, July 9

Bournemouth vs. Tottenham, 1700 GMT

Everton vs. Southampton, 1700 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Man United, 1915 GMT

England Championship

GP W D L GF GA Pts Leeds 40 22 9 9 60 33 75 West Brom 39 19 14 6 64 38 71 Brentford 40 20 9 11 70 33 69 Fulham 40 19 10 11 54 44 67 Nottingham Forest 39 17 13 9 52 40 64 Cardiff 40 15 15 10 57 51 61 Preston 39 16 9 14 52 49 57 Derby 39 15 12 12 54 52 57 Swansea 40 14 15 11 50 47 57 Blackburn 40 15 11 14 55 50 56 Millwall 40 13 17 10 46 43 56 Bristol City 39 15 10 14 53 58 55 Sheffield Wednesday 39 14 10 15 49 51 52 QPR 40 14 8 18 59 66 50 Wigan 40 13 11 16 45 50 50 Reading 40 13 10 17 48 48 49 Birmingham 39 12 13 14 51 60 49 Charlton 40 12 10 18 46 54 46 Middlesbrough 39 10 14 15 39 50 44 Stoke 40 12 7 21 50 61 43 Hull 39 11 9 19 52 67 42 Huddersfield 39 11 9 19 46 63 42 Barnsley 40 10 11 19 45 62 41 Luton Town 40 11 7 22 46 73 40

Sunday, June 21

Cardiff 2, Leeds 0

Friday, June 26

Brentford 1, West Brom 0

Saturday, June 27

Preston 1, Cardiff 3

Charlton 1, QPR 0

Swansea 0, Luton Town 1

Barnsley 0, Millwall 0

Derby 2, Reading 1

Birmingham 3, Hull 3

Leeds 3, Fulham 0

Stoke 0, Middlesbrough 2

Wigan 2, Blackburn 0

Sunday, June 28

Bristol City 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Nottingham Forest 3, Huddersfield 1

Tuesday, June 30

Millwall 1, Swansea 1

Barnsley 2, Blackburn 0

Cardiff 0, Charlton 0

Reading 0 Brentford 3

QPR 1, Fulham 2

Leeds 1, Luton Town 1

Wigan 3, Stoke 0

Wednesday, July 1

Preston vs. Derby, 1600 GMT

Birmingham vs. Huddersfield, 1700 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City, 1700 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. West Brom, 1845 GMT

Thursday, July 2

Hull vs. Middlesbrough, 1600 GMT

Friday, July 3

Charlton vs. Millwall, 1915 GMT

Saturday, July 4

Derby vs. Nottingham Forest, 1130 GMT

Blackburn vs. Leeds, 1400 GMT

Brentford vs. Wigan, 1400 GMT

Bristol City vs. Cardiff, 1400 GMT

Fulham vs. Birmingham, 1400 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Preston, 1400 GMT

Luton Town vs. Reading, 1400 GMT

Stoke vs. Barnsley, 1400 GMT

Sunday, July 5

Swansea vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1100 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. QPR, 1300 GMT

West Brom vs. Hull, 1400 GMT

Tuesday, July 7

Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham, 1600 GMT

Brentford vs. Charlton, 1700 GMT

Reading vs. Huddersfield, 1700 GMT

Cardiff vs. Blackburn, 1845 GMT

Luton Town vs. Barnsley, 1845 GMT

Wednesday, July 8

Millwall vs. Middlesbrough, 1400 GMT

West Brom vs. Derby, 1600 GMT

Birmingham vs. Swansea, 1700 GMT

Bristol City vs. Hull, 1700 GMT

Wigan vs. QPR, 1700 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Preston, 1845 GMT

Thursday, July 9

Leeds vs. Stoke, 1600 GMT

England League One

GP W D L GF GA Pts Coventry 34 18 13 3 48 30 67 Rotherham 35 18 8 9 61 38 62 Wycombe 34 17 8 9 45 40 59 Oxford United 35 17 9 9 61 37 60 Portsmouth 35 17 9 9 53 36 60 Fleetwood Town 35 16 12 7 51 38 60 Peterborough 35 17 8 10 68 40 59 Sunderland 36 16 11 9 48 32 59 Doncaster 34 15 9 10 51 33 54 Gillingham 35 12 15 8 42 34 51 Ipswich 36 14 10 12 46 36 52 Burton Albion 35 12 12 11 50 50 48 Blackpool 35 11 12 12 44 43 45 Bristol Rovers 35 12 9 14 38 49 45 Shrewsbury 34 10 11 13 31 42 41 Lincoln 35 12 6 17 44 46 42 Accrington Stanley 35 10 10 15 47 53 40 Rochdale 34 10 6 18 39 57 36 Milton Keynes Dons 35 10 7 18 36 47 37 AFC Wimbledon 35 8 11 16 39 52 35 Tranmere 34 8 8 18 36 60 32 Southend 35 4 7 24 39 85 19 Bolton 34 5 11 18 27 66 14

Friday, July 3

Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 1630 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Wycombe, 1830 GMT

Monday, July 6

Oxford United vs. Portsmouth, 1600 GMT

Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 1830 GMT

England League Two

GP W D L GF GA Pts Swindon 36 21 6 9 62 39 69 Crewe 37 20 9 8 67 43 69 Plymouth 37 20 8 9 61 39 68 Cheltenham 36 17 13 6 52 27 64 Exeter 37 18 11 8 53 43 65 Colchester 37 15 13 9 52 37 58 Northampton 37 17 7 13 54 40 58 Port Vale 37 14 15 8 50 44 57 Bradford 37 14 12 11 44 40 54 Forest Green 36 13 10 13 43 40 49 Salford 37 13 11 13 49 46 50 Walsall 36 13 8 15 40 49 47 Crawley Town 37 11 15 11 51 47 48 Newport County 36 12 10 14 32 39 46 Grimsby Town 37 12 11 14 45 51 47 Cambridge United 37 12 9 16 40 48 45 Leyton Orient 36 10 12 14 47 55 42 Carlisle 37 10 12 15 39 56 42 Oldham 37 9 14 14 44 57 41 Scunthorpe 37 10 10 17 44 56 40 Mansfield Town 36 9 11 16 48 55 38 Morecambe 37 7 11 19 35 60 32 Macclesfield 37 7 15 15 32 47 25 Stevenage 36 3 13 20 24 50 22

Monday, June 22

Exeter 3, Colchester 1, OT, Exeter advances on 3-2 aggregate

Cheltenham 0, Northampton 3, Northampton advances on 3-2 aggregate

Monday, June 29

Northampton 4, Exeter 0

