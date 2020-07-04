Listen Live Sports

European Tour's Indian Open canceled amid virus pandemic

July 4, 2020
 
VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — The Indian Open event on the European Tour was canceled on Saturday because of the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament was initially postponed from March to an unspecified time later in 2020, but has now been scrapped following consultation with the European Tour and Asian Tour.

The European Tour is due to restart this month with six straight events in Britain.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

