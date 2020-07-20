Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Falcons agree to terms with A.J. Terrell, other draft picks

July 20, 2020 7:48 pm
 
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with each of their six draft picks, including cornerback A.J. Terrell, their first-round selection from Clemson.

The Falcons also agreed to terms with defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, offensive lineman Matt Hennessy, linebacker Mykal Walker, safety Jaylinn Hawkins and punter Sterling Hofrichter.

The rookies are expected to be with the team when the Falcons open training camp on July 28.

Terrell and Davidson, the second-round selection from Auburn, and Walker could win starting jobs in camp.

Advertisement

The Falcons used four of their six draft picks to improve their defense.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technology experts reveal the challenges and opportunities with edge computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Terrell, from Atlanta, is the fourth player the Falcons have selected from Clemson since 2008. He had six interceptions in his career at Clemson.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
7|22 Sustainability & Clean Tech In...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Task force soldiers keep mail operations open while deployed