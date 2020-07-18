Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Favored Tall Dark Stranger wins Meadowlands Pace by a neck

July 18, 2020 10:45 pm
 
< a min read
      

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tall Dark Stranger battled back in the deep stretch to win the $636,650 Meadowlands Pace by a neck on Saturday night.

Passed by Papi Rob Hanover in the stretch, Tall Dark Stranger rallied along the rail to prevail in the first major stakes of the season for 3-year-old pacers.

Tall Dark Stranger, the 1-2 favorite, is 3-for-3 this year, improving to 11 wins in 12 career starts.

Yannick Gingras was in the sulky for his second Pace win. Trainer Nancy Takter, the daughter of Hall of Famer Jimmy Takter, got her first Pace victory.

Advertisement

The time was 1:47 2/5 for the mile.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technology experts reveal the challenges and opportunities with edge computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tall Dark Stranger paid $3, $2.10 and $2.10. Papi Rob Hanover returned $3.60 and $2.80. Allywag Hanover got third, paying $2.40 to show.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
7|22 Sustainability & Clean Tech In...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Washington Guard helps clear unemployment claim backlog