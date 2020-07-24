Listen Live Sports

FIFA bans Guinea-Bissau official over “mob justice” incident

July 24, 2020 10:47 am
 
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA imposed a 10-year ban Friday on the president of Guinea-Bissau’s soccer federation over “an incident of mob justice.”

Manual Nascimento “had breached his duty, as per the FIFA Code of Ethics, to protect the physical and mental integrity of the man who was the victim of the mobbing,” soccer’s world body said.

FIFA said its ethics judges used video evidence gathered in the investigation to reach their verdict. Nascimento was also fined 100,000 Swiss francs ($108,000).

The verdict was announced one day before scheduled elections at the Guinea-Bissau soccer body.

Nascimento was elected in 2012 and due to stand for a third four-year term.

FIFA said it will publish the full written verdict in Nascimento’s case at a later date.

He can appeal against the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

