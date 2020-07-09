Listen Live Sports

Florida, NC State schedule home-and-home series for ’26, ’32

July 9, 2020 11:58 am
 
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida and North Carolina State have scheduled a home-and-home series in football for 2026 and 2032.

The Gators will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina, to start the series. The Wolfpack will make the trip to Gainesville six years later to complete it.

The two programs have met 14 times in football, with Florida holding a 9-4-1 advantage. The last matchup took place in the 1992 Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, with the Gators winning 27-10.

It’s been considerably longer since they played on campuses. Florida last played in Raleigh in 1975; N.C. State last played in Gainesville in 1970.

Both schools, like many across the country, have made significant strides in beefing up future schedules in recent years. Florida has scheduled home-and-home series with Texas, Utah, California, Colorado and Arizona State. N.C. State has landed Mississippi State, Texas Tech, Notre Dame, Cincinnati and BYU.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

