Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Florida’s Mann returning for sophomore year, chance to start

July 7, 2020 3:54 pm
 
1 min read
      

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida guard Tre Mann is returning for his sophomore season.

Mann withdrew his name from the NBA draft Tuesday and plans to stay in school at least another year, a significant and somewhat expected development for fifth-year coach Mike White.

Mann surprised the Gators by announcing in late April he planned to explore his professional options. He averaged 5.3 points off the bench as a freshman. But once starting point guard Andrew Nembhard opted to transfer — he eventually landed at Gonzaga last month — that opened the door for Mann’s return to Gainesville.

Mann should get a shot at playing the point, although Florida also has sophomore Ques Glover and former Cleveland State standout Tyree Appleby at the all-important position. Appleby averaged 17.2 points and 5.9 assists in 2018-19 and should seemingly be a better fit than Nembhard in White’s tweaked offense that looks to be faster paced.

Advertisement

Two Florida starters — guard Scottie Lewis and forward Keyontae Johnson — decided to stay in college after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the postseason.

        Insight by ServiceNow: Learn how data is revolutionizing talent management in DoD in this exclusive ebook.

The Gators finished 19-12 last season and were in position to make the NCAA Tournament for a fourth consecutive year.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders testify about important role amid cultural shift