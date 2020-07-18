Listen Live Sports

Former world junior skating champion Alexandrovskaya dies

July 18, 2020 8:00 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Former world junior pairs figure skating champion Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya has died in Moscow, the Russian state news agency Tass reported Saturday citing unnamed sources.

Moscow police have yet to respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Alexandrovskaya, 20, was born in Russia, but in 2016 she obtained Australian citizenship and competed for her adopted country in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics with skating partner Harley Windsor.

The pair had won the 2017 world junior title.

Alexandrovskaya retired from the sport in February after suffering several injuries.

Australian skater Windsor said he was “devastated” by the news of Alexandrovskaya’s death. “The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always hold close to my heart,” he said in an Instagram post.

