Formula One Points Leaders

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Through July 13
1. Valtteri Bottas, 43.
2. Lewis Hamilton, 37.
3. Lando Norris, 26.
4. Charles Leclerc, 18.
Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.
5. Sergio Perez, 16.
6. Max Verstappen, 15.
7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 13.
8. Alexander Albon, 12.
9. Pierre Gasly, 6.
10. Lance Stroll, 6.
Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.
11. Daniel Ricciardo, 4.
12. Esteban Ocon, 4.
13. Antonio Giovinazzi, 2.
14. Daniil Kvyat, 1.
15. Sebastian Vettel, 1.
16. Nicholas Latifi, 0.
17. Kimi Raikkonen, 0.
18. Kevin Magnussen, 0.
19. Romain Grosjean, 0.
20. George Russell, 0.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.