Formula One Points Leaders

July 14, 2020 7:33 pm
 
Through July 13

1. Valtteri Bottas, 43.

2. Lewis Hamilton, 37.

3. Lando Norris, 26.

4. Charles Leclerc, 18.

5. Sergio Perez, 16.

6. Max Verstappen, 15.

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 13.

8. Alexander Albon, 12.

9. Pierre Gasly, 6.

10. Lance Stroll, 6.

11. Daniel Ricciardo, 4.

12. Esteban Ocon, 4.

13. Antonio Giovinazzi, 2.

14. Daniil Kvyat, 1.

15. Sebastian Vettel, 1.

16. Nicholas Latifi, 0.

17. Kimi Raikkonen, 0.

18. Kevin Magnussen, 0.

19. Romain Grosjean, 0.

20. George Russell, 0.

