Free Agent Signings

NEW YORK (AP) — The 143 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, terms for major league contract base salaries are in parentheses (figures are for full season unless noted):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (3) — Signed José Iglesias, ss, Cincinnati, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Wade LeBlanc, lhp, Seattle, to an $800,000, one-year contrct; signed Tommy Milone, lhp, Seattle, to an $800,000, one-year contract.

BOSTON (4) — Signed Martín Pérez, lhp, Minnesota, to a $6.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed Mitch Moreland, 1b, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Jonathan Lucroy, c, Chicago Cubs, to a minor league contract ($1.5 million) and released him; signed Collin McHugh, rhp, Houston, to a $600,000, one-year contract.

CHICAGO (7) — Re-signed José Abreu, 1b, to a $50 million, three-year contract; signed Yasmani Grandal, c, Milwaukee, to a $73 million, four-year contract; signed Gio González, lhp, Milwaukee, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Dallas Keuchel, lhp, Atlanta, to a $55.5 million, three-year contract; signed Edwin Encarnación, dh-1b, to a $12 million, one-year contract; signed Steve Cishek, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $6 million, one-year contract; re-signed Ross Detwiler, lhp, to a minor league contract ($800,000) and released him.

DETROIT (6) — Signed Austin Romine, c, New York Yankees, to a $4.15 million, one-year contract; signed Jonathan Schoop, 2b, Minnesota, to a $6.1 million, one-year contract; signed Iván Nova, rhp, Chicago White Sox, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed Héctor Santiago, lhp, Chicago White Sox, to a minor league contract ($1 million) and released him; re-signed Jordy Mercer, ss, to a minor league contract ($2 million) and released him; signed Cameron Maybin, of, New York Yankees, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

HOUSTON (3) — Re-signed Joe Smith, rhp, to an $8 million, two-year contract; re-signed Martín Maldonado, c, to a $7 million, two-year contract; signed Jared Hughes, rhp, Philadelphia, to a minor league contract ($1.5 million) and released him.

KANSAS CITY (1) — Re-signed Alex Gordon, of, to a $4 million, one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (3) — Signed Anthony Rendon, 3b, Washington, to a $245 million, seven-year contract; signed Julio Teheran, rhp, Atlanta, to a $9 million, one-year contract; signed Jason Castro, c, Minnesota, to a $6.85 million, one-year contract.

MINNESOTA (10) — Announced Jake Odorizzi, rhp, accepted $17.8 million qualifying offer; re-signed Michael Pineda, rhp, to a $20 million, two-year contract; signed Alex Avila, c, Arizona, to a $4.25 million, one-year contract; re-signed Sergio Romo, rhp, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Tyler Clippard, rhp, Cleveland, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract; signed Rich Hill, lhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Homer Bailey, rhp, Oakland, to a $7 million, one-year contract; signed Josh Donaldson, 3b, Atlanta, to a $92 million, four-year contract; signed Jhoulys Chacín, rhp, Boston, to a minor league contract ($1.6 million) and released him; signed Cory Gearrin, rhp, New York Yankees, to a minor league contract ($1 million) and released him.

NEW YORK (5) — Signed Gerrit Cole, rhp, Houston, to a $324 million, nine-year contract; re-signed Brett Gardner, of, to a $12.5 million, one-year contract; signed Adam Warren, rhp, San Diego, to a minor league contract ($800,000) and released him; signed Luis Avilán, lhp, New York Mets, to a $1 million, one-year contract; signed Dan Otero, rhp, Cleveland, to a minor league contract ($1.1 million) and released him.

OAKLAND (1) — Re-signed Jake Diekman, lhp, to a $7.5 million, two-year contract.

SEATTLE (2) — Signed Kendall Graveman, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Yoshihisa Hirano, rhp, Arizona, to a $1.6 million, one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY (1) — Signed Aaron Loup, lhp, San Diego, to a $1.65 million, one-year contract.

TEXAS (6) — Signed Kyle Gibson, rhp, Minnesota, to a $28 million, three-year contract; signed Jordan Lyles, rhp, Milwaukee, to a $16 million, two-year contract; signed Robinson Chirinos, c, Houston, to a $6.5 million, one-year contract; signed Todd Frazier, c, New York Mets, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Juan Nicasio, rhp, Philadelphia, to a minor league contract ($1.3 million) and released him; re-signed Edinson Vólquez, rhp, to a minor league contract ($600,000).

TORONTO (2) — Signed Tanner Roark, rhp, Oakland, to a $24 million, two-year contract; signed Hyun-Jin Ryu, lhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to an $80 million, four-year contract.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (6) — Signed Stephen Vogt, c, San Francisco, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Madison Bumgarner, lhp, San Francisco, to an $85 million, five-year contract; signed Kole Calhoun, of, Los Angeles Angels, to a $16 million, two-year contract; signed Héctor Rondón, rhp, Houston, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Jon Jay, of, Chicago White Sox, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed Edwin Jackson, rhp, Detroit, to a minor league contract ($1 million) and released him.

ATLANTA (12) — Re-signed Nick Markakis, of, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Tyler Flowers, c, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Darren O’Day, rhp to a $2.75 million, one-year contract; signed Will Smith, rhp, San Francisco, to a $40 million, three-year contract; re-signed Chris Martin, rhp, to a $14 million, two-year contract; signed Travis d’Arnaud, c, Tampa Bay, to a $16 million, two-year contract; signed Cole Hamels, lhp, Chicago Cubs, to an $18 million, one-year contract; re-signed Adeiny Hechavarría, inf, to a $1 million, one-year contract; signed Félix Hernández, rhp, Seattle, to a minor league contract ($1 million) and placed him on the restricted list; signed Marcell Ozuna, of, St. Louis, to an $18 million, one-year contract; re-signed Josh Tomlin, rhp, to a $1 million, one-year contract; signed Yonder Alonso, 1b-of, Colorado, to a $1 million, one-year contract.

CHICAGO (2) — Re-signed Brandon Morrow, rhp, to a minor league contract ($1 million) and released him; signed Jason Kipnis, 2b, Cleveland, to a $1 millione-year contract.

CINCINNATI (5) — Signed Mike Moustakas, 3b-2b, Milwaukee, to a $64 million, four-year contract; signed Wade Miley, lhp, Houston, to a $15 million, two-year contract; signed Nate Jones, rhp, Texas, to a minor league contract ($1.5 million); signed Nick Castellanos, of, Chicago Cubs, to a $64 million, four-year contract; signed Pedro Strop, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $1,825,000, one-year contract.

COLORADO (1) — Re-signed Drew Butera, c, to a minor league contract ($1 million).

LOS ANGELES (1) — Signed Alex Wood, lhp, Cincinnati, to a $4 million, one-year contract.

MIAMI (5) — Signed Francisco Cervelli, c, Atlanta, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Corey Dickerson, of, Philadelphia, to a $17.5 million, two-year contract; signed Matt Joyce, of, Atlanta, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed Brandon Kintzler, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $3.25 million, one-year contract; signed Sean Rodríguez, inf-of, Philadelphia, to a minor league contract ($1 million) and released him.

MILWAUKEE (8) — Signed Brett Anderson, lhp, Oakland, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Avisaíl García, of, Tampa Bay, to a $20 million, two-year contract; signed Justin Smoak, 1b, Toronto, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Eric Sogard, 2b, Tampa Bay, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract; signed Jedd Gyorko, inf, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Logan Morrison, 1b, Philadelphia, to a $1 million, one-year contract; signed David Phelps, rhp, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed Brock Holt, inf-of, Boston, to a $3.25 million, one-year contract.

NEW YORK (7) — Re-signed Brad Brach, rhp, to a $850,000, one-year contract; signed Michael Wacha, rhp, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Rick Porcello, rhp, Boston to a $10 million, one-year contract; signed Dellin Betances, rhp, New York Yankees, to $10.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed René Rivera, c, to a $1 million, one-year contract; signed Matt Adams, 1b, Washington, to a minor league contract ($1.25 million) and released him; signed Melky Cabrera, of, Pittsburgh, to a minor league contract ($425,926, not subject to change).

PHILADELPHIA (7) — Signed Zack Wheeler, rhp, New York Mets, to a $118 million, five-year contract; signed Didi Gregorius, ss, New York Yankees, to a $14 million, one-year contract; signed Neil Walker, 1b-3b, Miami, to a minor league contract ($2 million); signed Francisco Liriano, lhp, Pittsburgh, to a minor league contract ($1.5 million) and released him; signed Logan Forsythe, inf, Texas, to a minor league contract ($2 million) and released him; signed Anthony Swarzak, rhp, Atlanta, to a minor league contract ($1.5 million) and released him; re-signed Tommy Hunter, rhp, to an $850,000, one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Signed Derek Holland, lhp, Chicago Cubs, to a minor league contract ($1.25 million); signed Jarrod Dyson, of, Arizona, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS (3) — Re-signed Adam Wainwright, rhp, to a $5 million, one-year contract; re-signed Matt Wieters, c, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Brad Miller, inf-of, Philadelphia, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO (5) — Signed Drew Pomeranz, lhp, Milwaukee, to a $34 million, four-year contract; re-signed Craig Stammen, rhp, to a $4 million, one-year contract; signed Gordon Beckham, 2b, Detroit, to a minor league contract ($700,000) and released him; signed Juan Lagares, of, New York Mets, to a minor league contract ($1.4 million) and released him; signed Brian Dozier, 2b, Washington, to a minor league contract ($2.2 million) and released him.

SAN FRANCISCO (9) — Signed Drew Smyly, lhp, Philadelphia, to a $4 million, one-year contract; signed Jerry Blevins, lhp, Atlanta, to a minor league contract ($1.25 million) and released him; signed Tyson Ross, rhp, Detroit, to a minor league contract ($1.75 million) and released him; re-signed Pablo Sandoval, 3b, to a minor league contract ($2 million) and released him; signed Hunter Pence, of, Texas, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Billy Hamilton, of, Atlanta, to a minor league contract ($2 million) and released him; signed Nick Vincent, rhp, Philadelphia, to a minor league contract ($1.75 million) and released him; signed Trevor Cahill, rhp, Los Angeles Angels, to a minor league contract ($2 million) and released him; signed Wilmer Flores, of, Arizona, to a $6.25 million, two-year contract.

WASHINGTON (11) — Re-signed Stephen Strasburg, rhp, to a $245 million, seven-year contract; re-signed Howie Kendrick, 2b, to a $6.25 million, one-year contract; re-signed Yan Gomes, c, to a $10 million, two-year contract; signed Will Harris, rhp, Houston, to a $24 million, three-year contract; signed Starlin Castro, inf, Miami, to a $12 million, two-year contract; re-signed Asdrúbal Cabrera, 2b-3b, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; signed Eric Thames, 1b, Milwaukee, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Daniel Hudson, rhp, to an $11 million, two-year contract; re-signed Ryan Zimmerman, 1b, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Fernando Abad, lhp, San Francisco, to a minor league contract ($1 million) and released him; signed Welington Castillo, c, Texas, to a minor league contract ($1 million) and placed him on the restricted list.

___

JAPAN CENTRAL LEAGUE

YOMIURI (1) — Signed Gerardo Parra, of-1b, Washington, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

___

JAPAN PACIFIC LEAGUE

CHIBA (1) — Signed Jay Jackson, rhp, Milwaukee, to a one-year contract.

FUKUOKA (1) — Signed Matt Moore, lhp, Detroit, to a one-year contract.

ORIX (1) — Signed Adam Jones, of, Arizona, to an $8 million, two-year contract.

___

MEXICAN LEAGUE

MONCLOVA (1) — Signed Rajai Davis, of, New York Mets.

