Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed C Steve Baron, INF Jake Elmore and RHP David Hernandez to minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Alonzo Russell and DB Makinton Dorleant.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

TORONTO FC — Signed G Kevin Silva to a first-team contract.

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Agreed to a loan with Birmingham Legion for F Chandler Hoffman for the remainder of the 2020 season.

