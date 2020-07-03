Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed C Steve Baron, INF Jake Elmore and RHP David Hernandez to minor league contracts.
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Alonzo Russell and DB Makinton Dorleant.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
TORONTO FC — Signed G Kevin Silva to a first-team contract.
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Agreed to a loan with Birmingham Legion for F Chandler Hoffman for the remainder of the 2020 season.
