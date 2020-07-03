Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Transactions

July 3, 2020 3:01 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed C Steve Baron, INF Jake Elmore and RHP David Hernandez to minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Alonzo Russell and DB Makinton Dorleant.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

TORONTO FC — Signed G Kevin Silva to a first-team contract.

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Agreed to a loan with Birmingham Legion for F Chandler Hoffman for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Advertisement

        Insight by Commvault and NetApp: Learn how agencies are figuring out how to be more strategic in making data more valuable in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nevada Guard helps Shoshone Tribe in fight against COVID-19