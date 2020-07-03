Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Transactions

July 3, 2020 5:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed C Steve Baron, INF Jake Elmore and RHP David Hernandez to minor league contracts.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed LHP Nick Swiney to a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Alonzo Russell and DB Makinton Dorleant.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

TORONTO FC — Signed G Kevin Silva to a first-team contract.

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Agreed to a loan with Birmingham Legion for F Chandler Hoffman for the remainder of the 2020 season.

COLLEGE

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY — Announced the hiring of Cliff Miller as the Associate A.D. for Development/Tickets.

