Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed SS Milan Tolentino, OF Petey Halpin, C Steve Baron, INF Jake Elmore and RHP David Hernandez to minor league contracts.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed LHP Nick Swiney to a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Alonzo Russell and DB Makinton Dorleant.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

TORONTO FC — Signed G Kevin Silva to a first-team contract.

Advertisement

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Agreed to loan F Chandler Hoffman to the Birmingham Legion for the remainder of the 2020 season.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY — Announced that Mark Hudspeth has resigned his duties as head football coach.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY — Announced the hiring of Cliff Miller as the Associate A.D. for Development/Tickets.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.